Sebastian Riez: Smart home solutions reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions paving the way to carbon neutrality and sustainability

Saif El-Demerdash: We aim to create 1,000 smart homes in Egypt by 2023

Cairo, Egypt: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, hosted its first “Homes of the Future” event in Egypt unveiling its innovative smart home solutions and its vision for this promising sector in the local market. The event aligns with the Egyptian government’s direction to build more smart cities powered by renewable energy and technology-driven smart homes to promote energy efficiency and reduce carbon towards achieving sustainability.

Visitors of Schneider Electric’s Homes of the Future event got the chance to learn more about how technology can transform traditional homes into smart ones that ensure safety, comfort, and reliability for residents. By using Wiser Smart Home solution from Schneider Electric, residents and homeowners can control their homes using smartphones and smart switches to control temperature and lighting, enhance air quality, and enhance child and home appliances safety which entices a sense of comfort and safety while ensuring energy efficiency and reducing electricity bills. Schneider Electric’s smart home solutions also play a vital role in promoting sustainability and reducing carbon footprint which is one of the strategic 6 long-term commitments of Schneider Electric towards sustainability that include equality, trust, climate, local partnerships, and generations.

Schneider Electric also provides “EVLink Chargers” that can fully charge cars within 4 hours, simultaneously reducing operational and maintenance costs by up to 50% compared to conventional usage. The company aims to install 500 electric vehicle chargers across Egypt in 2023 and reach a total of 4,000 electric car chargers in three years.

“Research shows that by 2050, homes will become the largest consumer of energy. We need to do our part in making homes smart, efficient, and sustainable by leveraging technology. Our goal deeply resonates with the Egyptian Government’s endeavors to drive digital transformation in smart homes and cities sector,” said Sebastian Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant. “Smart homes are no longer a mere luxury but a necessity in our quest for sustainability while improving the quality of life at homes. In addition to fostering a sustainable environment and reducing carbon emissions, smart homes significantly empower us to cut electricity bills, rationalize energy consumption, and enhance overall living standards. At Schneider Electric, we aim to become the partner of choice for companies and individuals in the smart homes field,” he added.

Sustainable smart homes rely on information technology and communication to improve the quality of life, make urban operations and services more efficient, and enhance their competitiveness while ensuring that they meet the economic, social, environmental, and cultural needs of current and future generations.

Saif El-Demerdash, Vice President for Home and Distribution, Northeast Africa & Levant, said "We are fueled by our ambitious plan to roll out smart homes. We initially aim to create at least 1,000 smart homes in Egypt by 2023. By launching “Homes of the Future” in Egypt, we aspire to make smart home solutions and services available to everyone, while maintaining their ease of use and affordability to meet the different needs and priorities of customers. Our mission profoundly goes with the Egyptian government’s vision to embrace a clean environment to achieve an integrated and sustainable energy strategy by 2035, with the residential sector alone accounting for a staggering 20% of global carbon emissions. For this, Schneider Electric’s strategic goal is to aid the global community in reaching net-zero emissions, leveraging the ingenious solutions and technologies our company offers”.

Schneider Electric offers innovative solutions and services that have contributed to many infrastructure projects and smart cities in Egypt by providing software systems to manage all facilities with Internet of Things (IoT) technology such as the New Administrative Capital and the New Alamein City, to name a few.