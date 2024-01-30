Recent collaboration in line with UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goal

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has signed an agreement with Charge&Go by e&, a global technology and investment group, to drive the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the UAE.

The collaboration is aimed at delivering on an increasing demand for sustainable transportation in the UAE. The agreement will cover the deployment of EV charging solutions in the UAE. Schneider Electric and e&’s joint efforts will enable the development of a scalable charging network to promote widespread EV adoption in the country. The collaboration also includes the installation of EV charging solutions at Etisalat Academy by e&, which is the UAE's largest provider of total Telecom and Business Training and courses.

Muammar Al Rukhaimi, CEO, Etisalat Services Holding, e&, commented: "By uniting with Schneider Electric, we amplify our commitment to drive positive transformation in the UAE’s electric vehicle infrastructure. This collaboration is a testament to our joint efforts in delivering accessible and sustainable charging solutions that contribute to the evolving eMobility landscape.”

Ahmed Fateen, Commercial Vice President for UAE and Oman, Schneider Electric, added: "Our collaboration with e& highlights our efforts toward advancing the landscape of sustainable transportation in the UAE. Additionally, the installation of our EV charging solution at the Etisalat Training Academy highlights our mutual dedication to creating a robust charging network, propelling the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country.”

Schneider Electric is committed to providing a range of EV charging and energy management solutions. This includes comprehensive services such as on-site assessment, installation, and a variety of electric car chargers.

Demand for electric vehicles in the UAE market has steadily increased over the past few years and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% until 2028, according to recent study issued by the International Trade Administration.