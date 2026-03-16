Cairo, Egypt — Novartis Egypt is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Best Place to Work and has earned a prestigious ranking among the Top 5 Workplaces in Egypt for 2025. This recognition underscores Novartis Egypt's steadfast commitment to fostering a people-first culture grounded in inclusion, employee well-being, and organizational excellence.

The Best Place to Work certification is granted following a rigorous evaluation process that measures employee experience, engagement, and workplace culture. Novartis Egypt's achievement reflects not only the organization's strategic investments in its people, but also the collective voice of its employees who attest to a rewarding and empowering work environment.

Leadership Voices

“This Best Place to Work recognition reflects how we live our values — Inspired, Curious, Unbossed and Integrity — every day. It’s powered by the voices of our people and the inclusive culture they build together, where growth, accountability and care go hand in hand. I’m proud of what we’ve created and even more excited for what we will achieve next.”

— Jihane El Murr, Country President, Novartis Egypt

“We are honored to be Best Place to Work Certified. This recognition acknowledges our commitment and efforts to build an engaged and inspiring organizational culture with our employees. I am proud that our people experience rewarding and positive experiences at Novartis. We are encouraged by the award and will continue to enhance our impact on our people, stakeholders and culture.”

— Hakan Erbey, P&O Head, GCC & META Clusters, Novartis

“This accreditation reinforced my belief that we are focusing on the right priority — Our People! Together, we are committed to driving continuous improvement to sustain an enabling, engaging, and inclusive culture, always putting people first and continuously striving to enrich the employee experience at every turn.”

— Haytham Elghoneimy, People & Organization Head, Novartis Egypt

About Novartis Egypt

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. Novartis Egypt plays a vital role in delivering innovative healthcare solutions across the country, guided by a culture of integrity, curiosity, and an unwavering commitment to its people and communities.

About Best Place to Work Certification

The Best Place to Work® program is one of the most prestigious employer recognition programs in the world. Organizations are assessed based on employee feedback and the quality of their HR practices, fostering transparency and trust in the workplace. Earning this certification signals an employer’s dedication to employee engagement, growth, and organizational excellence.

Media Contact

Hamza Idrissi | Hamza@bestplacestoworkfor.org