UAE / Singapore– SC Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. (“SC Capital Partners”), a leading Asia Pacific real estate investment manager, has commenced construction of a landmark Grade A industrial park development in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), United Arab Emirates, marking a major milestone in the firm’s expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”). The project represents the first development undertaken by the SC GCC Real Estate Industrial Development Fund (GRID), which is SC Capital Partners’ first industrial development fund in the GCC, co-sponsored with CapitaLand Investment Limited.

Suchad Chiaranussati, Chairman and Founder of SC Capital Partners, said: “Breaking ground on this project is a tangible demonstration of our ability to convert strategy into execution in the GCC. We are focused on building an institutional-grade industrial platform that can scale across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, supported by local partnerships and global capital.”

Located within Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), the approximately 300,000 sqm best-in-class industrial park will offer an 11m ceiling height and, 5 t/sqm of floor loading. It also incorporates sustainability measures such as water-saving systems and other ESG facilities.

The development addresses strong and structurally driven demand from high-tech manufacturers and logistics firms seeking modern, high-specification facilities in the UAE. Tenant interest in the project has already exceeded the planned gross floor area, reflecting the depth of demand for institutional-quality industrial assets in RAK.

This project is being developed in partnership with SC Capital Partners’ industrial partner THi Holding Management Corporation, which will act as the development manager, asset manager and operator. Construction is expected to progress in phases, with completion aligned to tenant requirements.

Strengthening Regional Leadership with the Appointment of Yazan Masri

The groundbreaking coincides with the appointment of Mr. Yazan Masri as Managing Director, Investments (Middle East), reinforcing SC Capital Partners’ long-term commitment to the region and growing its on-the-ground execution capabilities.

Based in Abu Dhabi, Mr. Masri will lead the firm’s investment and business development activities across the Middle East, including investment origination and execution, the development of strategic local partnerships, and long-term, GCC-focused regional growth.

Mr. Masri brings over two decades of experience in real estate private equity and principal investing across the Middle East. He most recently served as the Head of Real Estate at Abu Dhabi Capital Group, and previously held senior investment roles at Al Mal Capital PSC, Al Futtaim Group Real Estate and Al Rajhi Holding. His background spans acquisitions, structured transactions and REIT formation and management.

Yazan Masri, Managing Director, Investments (Middle East), SC Capital Partners, said: “I am pleased to join SC Capital Partners as it breaks ground on its first GCC industrial park. The firm has established a strong track record in building institutional-quality real estate, and I am excited to drive SC Capital Partners’ growth across the region, capitalising on robust demand for state-of-the-art industrial asset.”

His appointment further strengthens SC Capital Partners’ on-the-ground leadership as the firm scales its Middle East platform and expands investments in GRID and other thematic strategies across the region.

Building a Scalable GCC Platform

SC Capital Partners has been steadily expanding its presence in the GCC, leveraging its more than 20-year track record in Asia Pacific and its experience across opportunistic, value-add and core-plus real estate strategies. GRID is focused on developing institutional-grade industrial assets in key GCC markets, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, benefiting from strong structural tailwinds such as manufacturing localisation, trade diversification and e-commerce growth.

About SC Capital Partners Group (www.sccpasia.com)

SC Capital Partners is a leading real estate investment manager headquartered in Singapore. The firm, which was founded in 2004 and with an AUM of USD 8.8b, has a diverse pool of over 60 institutional investors globally. SC Capital Partners invests across the risk-return spectrum through both equity and debt strategies. The firm focuses on growth-oriented investments, employing a thematic investment approach that leverages SC Capital Partners’ specialist operating platforms in the key areas of technology, logistics, living and hospitality.

About THi Holding Management Corporation (www.thi-holding.com)

THi Holding Management Corporation is an institutional investment holding company focused on transformative, value-adding investments and asset management in high-tech, industrial real estate, and infrastructure sector. Established in 2018, the firm operates across China, Singapore, Japan, and the UAE. THi jointly invests and manages over 18 projects in China (up to 2026), comprising more than 1.2m sqm of industrial real estate, with total AuM of USD 1b. THi positions itself as a best-in-class developer and investor in high-tech manufacturing and industrial parks, both in China and key global markets.

