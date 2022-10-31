Savoye to also highlight its new automated technologies for KSA at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2022

Savoye, the leading global warehouse automation manufacturer, robotics integrator and supply chain software publisher, has announced that it will enter the logistics and supply chain market in Saudi Arabia in line with its commitment to always be closer to its customers as well as provide local expertise and innovative solutions in the country. The company will make its debut at Seamless Saudi Arabia – Riyadh, one of the biggest events in the country that focuses on the latest innovation in payments, fintech, retail and eCommerce.

Savoye will launch its state-of-the-art automated and data-driven solutions to Saudi Arabia’s market, as well as develop its customer base, and partnerships in the country. The company’s entry into the KSA market holds significance, as it comes at a time when the Saudi government is prioritising automation and innovation to upgrade the country's infrastructure and transportation network, opening up new potential for major companies in the logistics and supply chain sector. This is in keeping with Saudi Vision 2030, which aspires to create industries that bring cutting-edge technologies to the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Savoye has appointed Khalil Sebaaly as business development manager in the KSA in order to build awareness and foster customer ties to ensure seamless operations. Along with providing a unique perspective on the market, Sebaaly will also be in charge of creating new strategic alliances and locating suppliers to popularise the technology and services provided by Savoye across the country.

Alain Kaddoum, Managing Director, Savoye Middle East, said: “The market in Saudi Arabia presents a lot of opportunities for Savoye, especially with the mega projects in the pipeline and government prioritising automation and robotics in many sectors. We will utilise our innovative business strategies, which helped us to solidify our position in neighbouring countries despite starting operations in 2021, to penetrate the KSA market. And with our world-class software and hardware logistics solutions, we will look forward to emerging as one of the top suppliers of automation, robotics, and software for the intralogistics sector in the Kingdom. Our participation in the Seamless Saudi Arabia is the first step towards this direction and will strengthen our position in the market. The event gives us an opportunity to exhibit our expertise in the Retail and eCommerce sectors in particular but also what we can offer to the KSA market in general.”

Khalil Sebaaly, Business Development Manager, Savoye said: “I'm excited to be a part of Savoye's new initiative, which offers one of the greatest automated and software solutions for the supply chain and logistics sector in Saudi Arabia. I’m grateful that I have been given an opportunity to work with Savoye and help develop its base in the country. My initial goals in KSA will be to develop the business, strengthen the local presence, network with potential clients, research new updates in the market, and raise awareness of Savoye as a whole. After starting its business in Saudi Arabia, we anticipate Savoye to become a significant force in the sector in a short period of time.”

As part of Savoye’s participation in Seamless Saudi Arabia, Kaddoum will be joining a panel discussion focusing on the rise of Q-Commerce in KSA. During the event, Savoye will be highlighting the latest trends in warehouse automation, robotics and supply chain software.

