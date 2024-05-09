Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, May 2024: CookingRAK by RAK Ceramics is honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" in the Product Design category, the competition's highest recognition. This recognition is reserved for the most outstanding product of each category that exemplifies design and quality. Additionally, CookingRAK is awarded the "Red Dot" acknowledgment in the Product Design category, a testament to its superior design quality. This sought-after mark of quality is given only upon products showcasing outstanding design prowess by an international jury.

The Red Dot Awards, one of the most significant awards in the world of industrial design, is aimed at recognising the innovative capacity and excellence of the best designers in the industry. Celebrating its 70th year, the award ceremony is set for June 24, 2024, in Essen, Germany.

CookingRAK, a revolutionary addition to RAK Ceramics' product lineup, impressed the Red Dot Award jury with its cutting-edge design and advanced features. An innovative design that integrates a hidden induction system fully into its countertop, offers a seamless blend of aesthetics and functionality. This unique feature transforms the kitchen into a multifunctional space that is ideal for daily use, allowing users to prepare, cook and dine in the same area. CookingRAK is exclusively produced with Maximus porcelain slabs in 14mm thickness. When utilised as countertop surfaces, these slabs exhibit impressive resilience against high temperatures and resists scratches and stains.

Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO of RAK Ceramics, said, “Receiving the Red Dot awards marks a significant milestone in RAK Ceramics' journey towards excellence. This esteemed accolade stands as a testament to our steadfast commitment to pioneering innovation and setting new standards within the industry. It reaffirms our position in the global market, showcasing our ability to deliver unparalleled quality and developing groundbreaking solutions for our clients. At RAK Ceramics, we remain dedicated to driving growth, forging lasting partnerships, and inspiring continued confidence in our brand."

Leonardo de Muro, Corporate Vice President, Marketing and Communications, RAK Ceramics commented, "We are thrilled to receive the Red Dot Award for Product Design 2024 as well as the Red Dot: Best of the Best for CookingRAK by RAK Ceramics. Our team’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and design excellence has helped us reach new heights in product design and development. The creation of the CookingRAK was driven by a deep understanding of the evolving needs and desires of modern kitchens and their users. It embodies our commitment to providing our customers with products that incorporate new technologies into modern designs, elevating both the environment and the experience.”

With a legacy of craftsmanship and a relentless pursuit of innovation, RAK Ceramics' success at the Red Dot Awards 2024 underscores the company's position as a global leader in the ceramic industry.

For more information, visit https://cookingrak.rakceramics.com/

About RAK Ceramics

RAK Ceramics is one of the largest ceramics’ brands in the world. Specialising in ceramic and gres porcelain wall and floor tiles, tableware, sanitary ware and faucets, the Company has the capacity to produce 118 million square meters of tiles, 5.7 million pieces of sanitary ware, 36 million pieces of porcelain tableware and 2.6 million pieces of faucets per year at its 23 state-of-the-art plants across the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh and Europe.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, RAK Ceramics serves clients in more than 150 countries through its network of operational hubs in Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia, North and South America and Australia.

RAK Ceramics is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the United Arab Emirates and as a group has an annual turnover of approximately US$1 billion.

