Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel groups, is proud to participate in this year’s Arabian Travel Market, underscoring its continued dedication to sustainability, innovation, and responsible business. As part of the Group’s Responsible Business initiatives, this year marks the 35th anniversary of Radisson’s pioneering environmental policy.

Radisson Hotel Group has made significant strides toward its Net Zero 2050 goal, with impactful advancements in carbon footprint reduction, employee engagement and diversity. Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer for MEA & SEAP, “Our dedication to sustainability is unwavering, and we’re excited to showcase our Responsible Business achievements–it's clear that Radisson is not just part of the industry’s sustainable journey but is driving it forward. By pushing the envelope in sustainable practices and convening the industry to meet consumer demand for green travel, we aim to be a driving force for change.” Cordon continues, “Our Responsible Business program, including our substantial carbon footprint reduction and the roll-out of Hotel Sustainability Basics, represents our promise and action towards a greener future."

Radisson Hotel Group is breaking new ground with its Radisson Meetings Unbound platform and the AI-powered Radisson Meetings Dream Machine by leveraging digital innovation and empowering event professionals with AI to envision and co-create extraordinary meeting experiences. Radisson’s digital platforms, such as the online Radisson Meetings Dream Machine, offer event planners immersive virtual tours and the ability to design event spaces digitally, enhancing the planning experience and allowing them to preview and tailor events with unprecedented ease and flexibility. Radisson Meetings Unbound demonstrates the Group’s focus on digital innovation, which has cemented its status as a leading digital innovation visionary. In addition, the Radisson Rewards program aligns with this focus towards enhancing the guest experience. Providing exceptional value, the program offers members immediate benefits and the ability to contribute to sustainability through carbon offset options.

The Radisson Meetings Unbound initiative is enhanced by the introduction of "infinity rooms"—an immersive experience designed to help event planners broaden their approach to meetings and events. This feature promotes collaboration and innovation, embodying Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to redefining the meeting experience. It acts as a conduit between today's ideas and tomorrow's realities, combining a personal touch with state-of-the-art technology to meet the evolving needs of their guests.

As Radisson Hotel Group marches towards Net Zero by 2050, its ongoing initiatives, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030, reflect its steadfast commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices. "As we join hands with our peers at the Arabian Travel Market, our message is clear – sustainability and innovation are not just part of our strategy; they are ingrained in every action we take," concludes Cordon. “From our efforts to reduce emissions to our digital platforms that revolutionize event planning, we are setting the stage for a future where every moment matters, and every action counts toward a more sustainable, innovative, and guest-centric hospitality experience.

-Ends-

MEDIA CONTACT:

Caroline Jonsson, Regional PR & Communications Manager Middle East

caroline.jonsson@radissonhotels.com

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is an international hotel group operating in EMEA and APAC. With over 1,340 hotels in operation and under development in more than 95 countries, the group is rapidly expanding and plans to grow its portfolio significantly. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters, with a signature Yes, I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved near-term Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website.