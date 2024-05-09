Expatriate residents and overseas buyers account for 81% of sales

Buyers from India, China, and Jordan make up the top three nationalities by sales volume

65% of buyers are under the age of 45, indicating strong demand for the active, community-oriented ethos at Athlon amongst younger customers

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) today announced the successful sell-out of the first two phases of its unique active living concept, ‘Athlon’ within 48 hours of launch, generating AED 4.1 billion in sales. The community is Aldar’s second development in Dubai in partnership with Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in 31 countries.

Aldar completed the sale of more than 1,000 villas and townhouses at Athlon with expatriate residents and overseas buyers accounting for 81% of sales, highlighting Dubai’s position as a global destination of choice for investment and relocation. Buyers from India, China, and Jordan make up the top three nationalities by sales volume.

Female buyers account for 21% of sales with the remaining 79% purchased by male buyers. 65% of buyers are under the age of 45, indicating a strong demand for active, community-oriented lifestyles among younger individuals. First-time buyers of an Aldar property account for 82% of sales, highlighting the increasing scale of Aldar’s customer base both locally and internationally.

Commenting on the sales performance, Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Development, said: “The launch of Athlon has been a resounding success, generating Aldar’s highest ever sales figures at a development launch with two days of intense sales in the UAE and overseas. Our customers, both locally and internationally, indicated their desire to invest and live in communities that are designed for active lifestyles and wellness, and we have delivered that in abundance at Athlon. The sales performance gives us great confidence in launching further residential concepts in Dubai soon."

