Up to AED 500 off 3-month rentals, and AED 1000 off 9-month rentals for teachers

Budget-friendly car models available for rent, including Mitsubishi and Nissan, as well as luxury models like Porsche and Ferrari.

Dubai, UAE: As Dubai residents return for the new academic year, Careem introduces exciting deals on car rentals to meet the growing demand for flexible and affordable transportation.

Powered by Swapp, Careem’s in-app car rental and subscription service provides customers with on-demand access to short and long-term rentals without requiring a deposit.

With many residents returning from summer vacations, starting new jobs, or preparing for the new school year, demand for car rentals is on the rise. Customers can choose from short or long-term rentals, with the average rental duration being 3 months, though some have used the service for over 10 consecutive months. You can rent a car through the app in minutes and have it delivered to your doorstep within 24 hours.

September and October are peak months for Careem’s car rental service. Rentals doubled in September 2023 compared to previous months.

Popular car rental choices include models from Mitsubishi and Nissan, and luxury models like Porsche, Ferrari, Tesla, and BMW are also in demand.

Bassel Alnahlaoui, Managing Director of Mobility, at Careem commented: “We know how quickly costs can stack up this time of year, with everything from school fees to new school supplies and uniforms. We want to take some of the pressure off by making car rentals more affordable and hassle-free. You can easily rent a car in just a few taps via Careem, and we’re offering savings of up to AED 1,000 to help ease the load. Careem’s purpose is to simplify life, and our everything app makes it incredibly easy to plan your day, from ordering your favorite meal to booking a ride or renting a car.”

Customers can save up to AED 500 on three-month rentals by using the code UNLOCK500. To support teachers ahead of the new school year, Careem is offering an exclusive discount of up to AED 1,000 for those booking a nine-month rental using the code TEACH1000. Both offers can be redeemed until September 30, 2024. Customers renting monthly through Careem during this period also enjoy a free secondary driver and a 50% discount on a car wash from JINO.

Careem first introduced its car rental service in 2022. Cars are available for daily, weekly or monthly rentals, after which you can choose to return or exchange the vehicle for another model. Careem offers a wide selection of vehicles, ranging from everyday utility models to premium options, catering to individual and family needs. Available brands include Mitsubishi, Nissan, MG, Jeep, Toyota, Land Rover, Porsche, Ferrari, BMW, Tesla, and Renault.

Careem currently offers over 12 services in Dubai including food and grocery delivery, rides, digital payments and remittances, bike rentals, and more. These include partner services offered directly through the app, such as home cleaning, laundry, salon and spa services, and tickets.

To rent a car in minutes and enjoy great savings, download or open the Careem app, and select ‘Car rental’ on the app home screen. You can download the Careem app from the App Store, Google Play, or via direct Android download.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 50 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

For all media inquiries:

Jasmine AlDameary

jasmine.aldameary@careem.com