Riyadh – Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has signed a five-year strategic partnership with Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City, becoming the Official Premier Partner exclusively in the airline category.

As part of the partnership, Saudia will develop special travel packages designed to enable visitors to experience world-class attractions. The collaboration also brings the spirit of Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City to the skies through special aircraft branding across Saudia’s fleet, alongside immersive brand experiences presented by Saudia within Six Flags Qiddiya City.

Khaled Tash, Chief Marketing Officer of Saudia Group, said: “Saudia is committed to supporting national development projects such as Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City as part of its contribution to Vision 2030, aligned with our strategy to bring the world to the Kingdom. Partnerships of this scale with national partners play a key role in positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading global destination for entertainment and tourism.”

Brian Machamer, Park President of Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City, added:

“Our partnership with Saudia not only reflects a shared ambition to connect the Kingdom to the world through world-class entertainment experiences, but strengthens our ability to attract visitors from around the world and realize our vision of setting a new global benchmark for immersive, world-class theme park entertainment. Together, we are enhancing access to our destinations and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s growing presence on the global tourism stage.”

Six Flags Qiddiya City sets a new benchmark for exceptional entertainment regionally and globally. Spanning six iconic themed lands, the theme park takes visitors on an immersive journey across 28 rides and attractions designed to world-class standards. Beyond the scale and diversity of its offerings, Six Flags Qiddiya City stands out for pushing the boundaries of engineering and entertainment, featuring five exclusive, record-breaking rides that have redefined global benchmarks. Leading these innovations is Falcons Flight, the roller coaster that has captured global attention as the fastest, tallest, and longest in the world.

Aquarabia Qiddiya City delivers a distinctive aquatic entertainment experience, offering 22 rides and water attractions, along with a man-made river designed for both relaxation and family-friendly water fun. For guests seeking privacy and elevated comfort, Aquarabia features 91 luxury cabanas, positioning the destination as a fully integrated leisure offering that redefines water-based entertainment to the highest international standards.

Located in the Tuwaiq Mountains near Riyadh, Qiddiya City is an emerging destination bringing together entertainment, sports, and culture. Six Flags and Aquarabia Qiddiya City form part of its entertainment offering.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com