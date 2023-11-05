Set to serve as a benchmark for coffee farmers across Saudi Arabia, with highly refined processes and standards of production and grading.

This investment in model farms aims to empower the local coffee farming community through knowledge sharing about best practices across planting and harvesting.

This project is aligned with Saudi Coffee Company’s long-term plans to develop the national coffee industry, boost production capacity from 300 to 2,500 tonnes annually, and transform Coffea Arabica into a global product.

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Coffee Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund established to transform Saudi Arabia’s coffee industry, today announced the setting up of a model coffee farm across one million square meters of farmland in Jazan, home to the world-famous Coffea Arabica.

Through the one-million square meter farm, Saudi Coffee Company aims to grow five million coffee trees by 2030. The farm will establish global standard operating procedures, elevating the quality of Coffea Arabica, Saudi Arabia’s signature coffee type. The farm will also provide a template for the optimum use of water in the region, especially when levels are down during the dry season.

The launch of the model farm is a cornerstone of Saudi Coffee Company’s plans to boost the coffee production capacity from 300 to 2,500 tons annually in 2023 by implementing the highest standards of global best practices to empower the national industry’s growth, create new jobs, and promote Saudi Arabia’s capabilities to export the high-quality coffee beans to the global markets. Over the next ten years, the Saudi Coffee Company intends to invest nearly SAR 1.2 billion in to meet this goal.

The CEO of Saudi Coffee Company Khalid AbuTheeb commented, saying: “We have a strong legacy of coffee cultivation here in Jazan, having produced the famed Coffea Arabica for generations for the domestic market. The time has come for us to broaden our horizons and I hope that the model farm will serve as a benchmark for the coffee community in the southern region, Saudi Arabia, and beyond.”

AbuTheeb further elaborated, “when Saudi Coffee Company was set up in 2021, our primary goal was to ensure that the national coffee industry is enabled along its entire value chain, from bean to cup. The model farm is the first step towards the realisation of that vision, helping us lay the foundations for a world-class coffee industry in Saudi Arabia, making Coffea Arabica from Saudi Arabia a major player in the global marketplace.”

The model coffee farm will also be a platform for the region’s coffee producers to upskill their talent, understand the newest sustainable farming practices, and navigate the latest technologies across the planting and harvesting. The farm will create new opportunities for Jazan’s coffee plantation owners and farmers, providing exposure and access to international coffee experts. Furthermore, the farm will promote knowledge sharing on growing and grading methods to help farmers select better quality seeds, refine their farming methods, manage their resources more efficiently, and pilot new techniques to increase quality yield.

The farm will also support sustainable farming practices with Saudi Coffee Company and add an 1,835-square-metre nursery that is projected to boost the seedlings’ yield in Jazan and the wider region.

AbuTheeb concluded saying, “we hope this model farm will inspire our community to adopt global best practices, ground-breaking farming techniques, and a sustainable approach to elevate our product and benefit from global reach.”

About Saudi Coffee Company

Saudi Coffee Company is a PIF subsidiary with a mission to grow the Saudi coffee industry. The Saudi Coffee Company will contribute to diversifying and growing the Saudi economy by enabling a significant increase in coffee production from 300 tonnes to 2500 tones, creating opportunities across the entire value chain and supporting a rise in export activity. The Saudi Coffee Company is also committed to driving the coffee ecosystem of Saudi Arabia towards adopting more sustainable practice; we are taking a sustainable approach throughout all stages of the coffee production by enhancing the technologies used and upskilling local farmers on the latest techniques. By supporting the coffee industry, the Saudi Coffee Company will ultimately contribute to preserving the Kingdom’s long held traditions and history with coffee - so deeply rooted in every aspect of Saudi culture.

About Model Farms

The model farms initiatives are part of Saudi Coffee Company’s strategic initiatives to elevate the coffee sector.

Saudi Coffee Company is supporting the farmers by investing in their farms and provide them with necessary training to best cultivation techniques and using sustainable practices. Moreover, SCC will work on developing the farms by ensuring water supply, waste management, environmental protection and renewable energy. Model farms will provide a working example to the local coffee-growing community.

The Saudi Coffee Company's investment will have a long-term horizon exceeding a decade, after which it will ensure a graceful exit and transfer the ownership of the investments back to the farmers. Furthermore, the company will continue to support the farmers through the provision of crucial training, knowledge, and expertise.

About the first model farm: