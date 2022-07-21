New Agreement signed by the CEOs of Saudi Coffee Company and Culinary Arts Commission marks key milestone in the ongoing celebration of Saudi Arabia’s coffee heritage

Includes collaborations on developing the media library, designing tourist itineraries around coffee plantations, marketing and licensing for Saudi Coffee Experts.

JAZAN – Saudi Coffee Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund established to transform Saudi Arabia’s Coffea Arabica into a global product, today announced a cooperation agreement with the Culinary Arts Commission, which seeks to promote and preserve Saudi Arabia’s unique and diverse culinary heritage. The cooperation agreement will help promote Saudi Arabia’s coffee product as one rooted in the past, present and future of Saudi society. It will celebrate Saudi Arabia’s coffee heritage, support the development of the national coffee industry and empower local talents.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Saudi Coffee Company CEO Raja Al Harbi and Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission.

The terms of the agreement will include collaborative work across multiple platforms including content creation to document and illustrate Saudi Arabia’s coffee traditions, including book and film projects; knowledge sharing to empower coffee farmers and experts to develop a world-class product; sponsorship, marketing and merchandising opportunities to market Saudi Arabia’s coffee beans more widely and have Coffea Arabica recognised as a Saudi product as well as streamlining of licensing processes for coffee experts.

“Saudi Coffee Company is ramping up our efforts to be a leader in developing the coffee industry in Saudi and celebrating coffee heritage with the Culinary Arts Commission. This agreement is a major step that will help us communicate our values and message to the public. We look forward to fulfilling the terms of our partnership with the Commission,” said Raja Al Harbi, Chief Executive Officer, Saudi Coffee Company.

Mayada Badr, CEO of the Culinary Arts Commission, said: “Our cooperation agreement with Saudi Coffee Company aligns with our mission to share the richness of our culinary arts and traditions with the world. This agreement will further enhance our long-standing legacy of coffee growing, bringing attention to our distinctive product.”

Saudi Coffee Company’s vision is to ensure that the national coffee industry is enabled along its entire value chain, from bean to cup. It will play a vital role in developing sustainable coffee production in the southern Jazan region, home to the world-famous Coffea Arabica.

