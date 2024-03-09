Astana, Kazakhstan – In the presence of His Excellency President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, and His Excellency the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Almasadam Satkalyev, an executive programme for cooperation between the Government of the Kingdom and the Government of Kazakhstan, was signed yesterday, Thursday 7 March 2024, in the Kazakh capital Astana, under the umbrella of the memorandum of understanding concluded between the two countries on 12 June 2023. This programme includes cooperation in a number of energy sectors such as oil, gas and their derivatives, refining, petrochemicals, electricity, clean hydrogen, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and energy storage.

The programme aims to implement projects in Kazakhstan in the fields of renewable energy, innovations, combating global warming, and promoting projects that contribute to achieving the goals, priorities, and commitments of both countries in the areas of energy security and transitions. The programme also contributes to supporting Kazakhstan's endeavours to achieve its goals and policies in the field of reducing emissions, including achieving neutrality by 2060. Additionally, the programme supports close cooperation between the Kingdom's companies and Kazakhstan in various related fields.

According to the programme, the parties will collaborate on the construction of the 1 GW wind power plant in the Zhetysu region, near the Dzungarian Gate, under an alliance led by ACWA Power. The construction of the wind power plant is scheduled to commence in the summer of 2025.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammad Abunayyan, Founder & Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power said: “Through strategic alliances, ACWA Power is committed to taking a fundamental role in Kazakhstan's ambitions, embarking on a transformative journey towards sustainable energy solutions. Our collaboration signifies more than an investment—it's a dedication to supporting Kazakhstan's energy development goals, which are in turn aligned with ACWA Power’s own vision of a future powered by clean energy.”

About ACWA Power

ACWA Power (TADAWUL:2082) is a Saudi-listed company and the world's largest private water desalination company, the first mover into green hydrogen, and a leader in energy transition. Registered and established in 2004 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power employs over 4,000 people and is currently present in 12 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power’s portfolio comprises 81 projects in operation, advanced development, or construction with an investment value of SAR 317.8 billion (USD 84.7 billion), and the capacity to generate 55.1 GW of power and manage 7.64 million m3/day of desalinated water per day, delivered on a bulk basis to address the needs of state utilities and industries on long term, off-taker contracts under utility services outsourcing and Public-Private-Partnership models. Learn more: www.acwapower.com

