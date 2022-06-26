Saudi Arabia – Samaco Marine & Powersports Company celebrated the launch of the long-awaited Ducati bikes in Saudi Arabia after becoming its official distributor. The launch came in response to the desire of motorcyclist in Saudi Arabia, who love adventure and have a passion for advanced motorbikes.

Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Sharbatly, CEO of Samaco Marine & Powersports, said: "Ducati is one of the motorcycle industry's best-known brands and continues to develop day after day while preserving its unique Italian character in the streamlined design and remarkable performance, as well as using cutting-edge technologies."

He added: "As part of its research into the motorcycle market in Saudi Arabia, the Samaco Marine & Sports Power company decided to become Ducati distributor after discovering a high demand for the motorcycles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The partnership will provide a full range of Ducati bikes to its customers, as well as after-sales services, spare parts, and accessories."

