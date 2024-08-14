Cairo: According to Forbes Middle East, Mr. Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, has been selected for the second consecutive year among the top 100 CEOs in the Middle East for 2024. The list features a distinguished group of leaders whose impact extends beyond the traditional boundaries of business management.

Since 2020, under the guidance of Mr. Zater, Contact Financial Holding has emerged as a leading provider of non-banking financial services in Egypt by advancing its wide range of financing services and digital platforms with over one million monthly users. “Contact Now” app has attracted more than 643,000 registered users. Additionally, “Wasla” app reached two million downloads by March 2024. In January 2024, Contact Financial Holding introduced a new financing program aimed at promoting electric vehicles.

During the first half of 2024, Contact Financial Holding successfully increased its financing portfolio to EGP 20.4 bn leading to a 355% increase in net profit, reaching EGP 61.5 million in the insurance sector. The company has reinforced its market standing through innovation and the provision of comprehensive financial services solidifying Mr. Zater’s position as one of the region's most influential leaders.

Contact Financial Holding continues to achieve significant market growth thanks to Mr. Zater's strategic vision, which focuses on digital transformation and sustainable financing. It is worth noting that Forbes Middle East has previously acknowledged Contact Financial Holding’s achievements, recognizing the company for three consecutive years as one of the top 50 companies on the Egyptian Stock Exchange and honoring Contact as a leader in sustainability in the Middle East.