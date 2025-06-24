Arab Finance: EFG Holding’s subsidiary U Consume Finance (valU) commenced floating its shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) under the ticker valu, according to a press release.

valU's debut on EGX aligns with its objectives to boost Egypt’s fintech landscape and EFG Holding’s commitment to innovation, financial inclusion, and sustainable growth.

The listing was implemented through an innovative in-kind dividend distribution, where EFG Holding distributed 20.488% of Valu’s share capital to its shareholders, as of the record date, June 12th, 2025.

The transaction was funded by EGP 335.322 million from EFG Holding’s distributable retained earnings.

Shareholders received one valU share for every 3.3273 EFG Holding shares held, with fractional ownership being rounded in favor of minorities.

Following its debut, Amazon acquired a 3.95% direct shareholding in valU for a price per share of EGP 6.041.

Meanwhile, EFG Finance Holding, a unit of EFG Holding, will hold a 67% shareholding of valU post trading and sale of shares to Amazon.

Mohamed Farid, Executive Chairman of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), stated: “The procedures followed for registering and trading the shares of Valu represent a modern and innovative legal means to benefit from the distribution of dividends of listed companies and their affiliated activities.”

“Valu is the first consumer finance company listed and traded on the Egyptian Exchange. This step enhances the integration of non-banking financial activities under the authority's supervision,” Farid added.

He noted: “It opens the door to expanding the base of listed companies in this promising sector through stock exchanges. This, in turn, contributes to attracting new investors and adding new securities, thereby enhancing liquidity and trading levels.”

For his part, Karim Awad, Group CEO of EFG Holding, remarked, “Valu has built a loyal customer base and a resilient, scalable platform for sustainable growth. Its success is a testament to the strength of our ecosystem and our ability to incubate and scale market-leading businesses.”

valU and EFG Holding mandated EFG Hermes Promoting and Underwriting to act as the sole financial advisor for the transaction.

Zulficar & Partners served as legal counsel, while Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal counsel to EFG Holding in connection with the international aspects of the Transaction.