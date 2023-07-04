Dubai:– SAGA International Owner Association Management Services (SAGA), a Provis subsidiary, has achieved the prestigious Gold Ranking, as an Owners Association management company by Real Estate Regulation Authority (RERA), the regulatory arm of Dubai Land Development. The RERA ranking, which utilises the Mollak system, awarded SAGA the Gold Ranking based on its extensive years of experience, successful management of a large number of units, efficient staff management, adherence to government compliance regulations, customer satisfaction, corporate social responsibility, as well as its professional certifications and accreditations.

Samer Ganni, Director at SAGA said, “By attaining the esteemed Gold Ranking status by RERA, we have achieved a milestone that demonstrates the highest level of services we provide. This recognition is a testament to SAGA’s unwavering dedication to providing exceptional services to property owners and residents, underpinning our ability to deliver outstanding performance and uphold the highest level of professionalism. We remain committed to providing unparalleled service and maintaining the trust of our clients and stakeholders”.

The rigorous evaluation process conducted by RERA ensures that only the most deserving companies receive this esteemed recognition. Organisations are ranked Platinum, Gold, Silver, and General, and are assessed on various aspects such as size, stakeholder and community relationships, operational efficiency, as well as the professional certifications, accreditations and awards.

SAGA was founded in 2008 and has since gained the trust of a growing client base in Dubai and garnered the respect of prominent developers and owners. In 2022, Provis, one of the biggest integrated real estate firms in the region, fully acquired SAGA.

-Ends-

About SAGA:

‘SAGA International Owner Association Management Services LLC’ (SAGA), is a specialised Owners Association (OA) Management company that was established in 2008. Ever since, the company has gained significant market share in Dubai and earned the trust of reputable developers and owners, with thousands of OA units under its management. Some of the communities managed by SAGA are located in Business Bay, Palm Jumeriah, Jumeirah Village Triangle, and Jumeriah Lake Towers amongst others. SAGA was acquired in full by Provis, the region’s largest integrated real estate companies in 2022.