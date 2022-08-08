New Roxy Xtreme screen is the highlight of the stunning new Roxy Cinemas at Dubai Hills Mall

Director’s Boxes provide unrivalled VIP luxury for individuals and groups

Fifteen high-tech screens all equipped with premium fully reclining seating throughout

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: A new era of cinema is arriving in Dubai with the launch of the Middle East’s biggest ever cinema screen. Dubai Holding Entertainment’s Roxy Cinemas at Dubai Hills Mall is gearing up to unveil a giant 423 square metre screen that is twice the size of a tennis court for a jaw-dropping cinematic experience never seen before in the Middle East – Roxy Xtreme.

The innovative entertainment venue is strategically located within the newest shopping destination on the block – Dubai Hills Mall, managed by Emaar Malls Management. Opening on the 31st of August, the Roxy Xtreme auditorium sets a new benchmark in entertainment in Dubai with 382 premium reclining seats across three tiers: Standard, Premium and Director’s Boxes.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, “The 15-screen Roxy Cinemas multiplex at Dubai Hills Mall will redefine the cinema-going experience for the UAE audiences with new levels of luxury across all our screens. Roxy Xtreme sets a new benchmark for cinemas in Dubai and the wider region as the huge screen provides an unforgettable experience for all types of movie lovers.”

Three Director’s Boxes, the first of their kind in a cinema, are luxurious suites perched above the auditorium to offer a spectacular view of the Roxy Xtreme screen with utmost comfort and privacy.

Each VIP Director’s Box has 12 luxurious seats that enable moviegoers to enjoy a memorable cinema experience with friends and family. Guests in Director’s Boxes can advantage of on-demand waiter service without leaving their plush seats. At the touch of a button, guests can recline their seats and adjust the footrest and headrest for a first-class plane cabin feel. Wireless charging, heated seats, and a personal swivel table come as standard in the Director’s Box experience.

The new Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall has 15 screens in total, including seven Platinum Screens (available to movie lovers from October), seven Silver Screens and the groundbreaking Roxy Xtreme that measures 28 metres by 15.1 metres to create 423 square metres of movie magic.

The Platinum experience offers a tantalising array of gourmet food that includes juicy burgers and decadent desserts that can be ordered in the luxury lounge before the movie or from your seat in the auditorium and served to your table. Moviegoers opting for the Silver experience can choose from a wide selection of food at the candy bar including classic cinema snacks such as popcorn, nachos and hot dogs before relaxing in comfortable reclining seats.

The latest Hollywood, Bollywood and Arabic blockbusters will be shown at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills Mall in stunning clarity thanks to the latest NEC Laser Projectors, while ultra-sharp sound is guaranteed with DOLBY Atmos across all screens.

Tickets for this sensational new moviegoing experience can be booked closer to the opening date at theroxycinemas.com or via the Roxy Cinemas app that can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play.

About Dubai Holding Entertainment™ :

Dubai Holding Entertainment is one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region, committed to solidifying the Emirate as one of the most sought-after touristic destinations in the world by offering an impressive range of destinations and attractions that caters to all UAE residents and visitors to the Emirate. The portfolio includes, amongst others, Ain Dubai, the largest and tallest observation wheel in the UAE; Dubai Parks and Resorts, the region’s largest integrated theme park destination; Global Village, one of the longest established tourist attractions in Dubai having opened its doors in 1997; Coca-Cola Arena, one the region’s largest multipurpose indoor arenas; Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the largest radio network in the region; MPN a multimedia sales house, operating premium out-of-home assets, video production, event sponsorship and activations; Roxy Cinemas, a premiere theatre experience; The Green Planet, a bio-dome spread over 4 levels housing a tropical indoor rainforest with over 3000 plants and animals; and Laguna Waterpark in La Mer which has the only WaveOz180 Flow Rider in the GCC and the region’s first Manta family raft ride.

About Roxy Cinemas:

Launched in January 2017, Roxy Cinemas is a premium cinema concept located at The Beach, City Walk, Box Park, La Mer and Al Khawaneej Walk. Roxy Cinemas is part of the Dubai Holding Entertainment portfolio, one of the largest diversified entertainment groups in the region. With three key movie viewing experiences, Platinum, Gold and Silver, Roxy Cinemas offers a wide range of latest blockbusters, art-house movies, documentaries, sporting events, special events and features in a luxe setting. Central locations, gourmet food and a chic ambience, make Roxy Cinemas the perfect cultural centrepeice of Dubai’s bustling communities.

