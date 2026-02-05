Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Rosond South Africa, Rosond Arabia and Bin Harkil Co. Ltd. have signed a strategic agreement to localise the manufacturing and assembly of at least 30% of Rosond exploration drill rig structures and components within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The rigs manufactured through this initiative will be deployed for operational use by Rosond Arabia within the Kingdom, directly supporting Saudi Arabia’s localisation and industrial development objectives under Vision 2030.

The agreement, signed on 3 February 2026 at the Heavy Equipment Connect Forum & Expo in Saudi Arabia, will be executed in partnership with Bin Harkil Metal Industries, which will serve as Rosond Arabia’s local industrial partner for fabrication, assembly, integration and technical support. The initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s long-term localisation ambitions by strengthening domestic capital equipment manufacturing capability within the mining services sector.

The parties anticipate the first locally manufactured drill rig to be completed and operational within Saudi Arabia during the current calendar year, marking a significant milestone in the localisation of advanced exploration drilling infrastructure in the Kingdom.

Central to the agreement is Rosond South Africa’s role as the technical and innovation centre supporting the localisation programme. With more than six decades of global drilling excellence, Rosond South Africa brings deep engineering capability, specialised drilling technology development, and internationally recognised operational methodologies that will be progressively transferred to support manufacturing, assembly, training and operational optimisation within the Kingdom. This knowledge transfer programme will ensure that Rosond Arabia benefits from world-class standards while supporting the long-term development of advanced industrial capability in Saudi Arabia.

Ricardo Ribeiro, Executive Chairman of Rosond, says: “This agreement represents a major step forward in Rosond’s localisation strategy within Saudi Arabia. By enabling the local manufacturing and assembly of drilling rigs for deployment within the Kingdom, we are transferring world-class engineering expertise, technology and operational knowledge into the Saudi industrial ecosystem.

Rosond South Africa’s decades of innovation and drilling excellence form the foundation of this programme, supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions while strengthening Rosond Arabia’s long-term operational capability.”

Nasser Al Sagour, Chairman of Bin Harkil, comments: “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to developing Saudi Arabia’s industrial capacity in specialised mining services infrastructure. Through local fabrication and assembly of drilling rigs, we are proud to contribute directly to the Kingdom’s localisation and industrial growth objectives while supporting Rosond Arabia’s operational expansion.”

By advancing domestic drill rig manufacturing capability, the initiative supports Saudi Arabia’s transition toward a self-sustaining mining services ecosystem. The programme will enable advanced engineering skills development, technology transfer, and local workforce training, while strengthening Rosond Arabia’s operational readiness and supporting the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global mining investment hub.

About Rosond

Rosond provides fast, efficient, safe, and cost-effective drilling and grouting services to mining and exploration industries throughout Africa. For over 65 years, Rosond has applied advanced design and engineering disciplines to create client-specific solutions. State-of-the-art, in-house manufacturing facilities provide products designed and engineered to meet clients’ specific demands, while an experienced team of engineers and artisans ensure a solution in keeping with global best practice.

About Bin Harkil

Bin Harkil Co. Ltd. is a leading Saudi Arabian company specialising in mining, construction, and industrial services. With extensive regional experience and strong industrial capabilities, Bin Harkil plays a critical role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure and mining sector growth.

