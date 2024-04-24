ROSHN is supporting the major economic hub of Greater Dammam with over 2,500 world-class residences

RIYADH: ROSHN Group, the PIF-owned giga project, and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, today launched ALDANAH, its sixth integrated community, second in the Eastern Province and first in Dhahran. Covering over 1.7 million square meters, ALDANAH will add more than 2,500 world-class homes to the housing stock of the economic hub of Greater Dammam and will eventually be home to nearly 10,000 inhabitants.

ALDANAH is strategically located in the heart of Greater Dammam, at the confluence of Dammam, Dhahran, and Al Khobar, next to King Abdulaziz Road and just 20 minutes from King Fahd International Airport. The Project will feature thoughtfully placed amenities that provide residents with the convenience that has become ROSHN’s signature, with a city experience center, a district mall, three neighborhood retail centers, a primary healthcare center, mosques, and six schools dotted throughout walkable neighborhoods. ALDANAH’s integrated lifestyle will extend ROSHN’s ethos for a new way of life to the Kingdom’s east coast for the first time.

ALDANAH’s design language will leverage the rich cultural heritage of the region, creating a daily dialogue between past, present, and future by combining traditional motifs with modern materials and techniques. The range of residences will offer an eclectic choice of homes for every family, with duplexes and villas configured specifically for ROSHN’s latest community.

In alignment with ROSHN's overarching philosophy and resolute dedication to sustainability and enhancing the quality of life, ALDANAH’s homes will benefit from exemplary energy conservation, with modern insulation as a result of ultra-low U-value concrete, 250-litre solar water heaters, and maximally efficient air-conditioning that combine to deliver energy saving significantly above the mandated Saudi Building Code. Close to 10% of ALDANAH’s total footprint will be dedicated to urban green space, accompanied by shaded “Living Streets” with native trees and shrubs, encouraging residents to connect with nature. ALDANAH will also incorporate cycle lanes and mobility hubs, providing residents with micro-mobility options, including e-bikes and e-scooters, reducing the need for traditional vehicles.

