A significant occasion to recognise the pivotal role of engineering in shaping our world is World Engineering Day on 4 March. This year’s theme is ‘Engineering Solutions for a Sustainable World’, which showcases how engineers develop innovative solutions to address global challenges such as climate change in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Celebrating engineers raises awareness about their contributions and inspires young minds to pursue careers in engineering, ensuring a talent pipeline for future generations. The Republic of Mozambique Pipeline Investments Company (ROMPCO) showcases the important role played by Luís Gudo, a Mechanical Engineer with a background in petroleum operations. Currently Technical Manager at ROMPCO, Luís oversees the technical aspects of gas pipeline operations to ensure safety, efficiency, and compliance with relevant laws and standards.

“World Engineering Day holds significant importance as it serves as a platform to highlight the crucial role of engineers in advancing global living conditions,” says Luís. The day not only raises public awareness about the contributions of engineers but also emphasises their pivotal role in driving sustainable development across various sectors.

Engineers play a fundamental role in designing, innovating, and implementing solutions to address pressing challenges such as climate change, infrastructure development, renewable energy, and access to clean water and sanitation. By recognising the efforts of engineers and promoting their contributions, World Engineering Day fosters collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and collective action towards achieving sustainable development goals worldwide.

Luís says that engineering solutions play a vital role to create a sustainable world by addressing multifaceted challenges. Engineers integrate creativity, innovation, and technology to develop solutions that promote sustainability, resilience, and equity. They design energy-efficient infrastructure, develop renewable energy sources, implement waste management systems, enhance water conservation practices, and innovate sustainable transportation solutions.

In addition, engineers focus on minimising environmental impact, improving resource efficiency, and promoting social inclusivity in their projects. Through their expertise and collaborative efforts, engineers contribute significantly to advancing sustainability across various sectors and fostering a healthier and more prosperous planet for future generations.

In its current projects involving gas transportation pipelines, ROMPCO prioritise sustainability through various engineering solutions. Unaccounted for Gas (UAG), which indicates leaks of natural gas into the atmosphere, is monitored closely. Addressing UAG not only mitigates environmental threats but also reduces our carbon footprint, aligning with ROMPCO’s commitment to combating climate change. Another key focus is to ensure gas quality, as it directly influences the efficiency of end users’ equipment.

“These efforts underscore our dedication to promote sustainability in our operations and projects,” says Luís. However, engineers encounter several challenges in developing sustainable solutions. Access to up-to-date information, technology, and necessary training poses significant hurdles.

The evolving nature of technology means that solutions effective a decade ago may not be applicable today. Engineers must continuously update their knowledge and engage in information-sharing forums to stay abreast of developments. This constant need for learning and adaptation is essential to address contemporary sustainability challenges effectively.

Engineering also plays a pivotal role to mitigate the impact of climate change and future-proofing infrastructure. Engineers are at the forefront of the battle against climate change, tasked with delivering innovative, sustainable, and resilient solutions. By designing and implementing strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, engineers contribute directly to meet targets to reduce global warming.

They develop renewable energy sources, design energy-efficient buildings and transportation systems, and implement sustainable water management practices. In addition, engineers work to future-proof infrastructure by incorporating climate resilience into their designs, considering factors such as rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and changing environmental conditions. “Through their expertise and commitment, engineers play a crucial role to build a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come,” concludes Luís.

