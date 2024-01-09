Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars experienced a highly successful year in 2023, witnessing strong sales and demand across the Middle East & Africa Region, achieving a year-on-year growth of 35%.

“2023 marks a remarkable chapter in the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars journey across the Middle East and Africa. Regional year-on-year growth of 35% demonstrates the region’s growing importance as a centre of luxury appreciation, underlined by the exceptional demand for Rolls-Royce Bespoke, which in 2023 reached new record levels. This extraordinary achievement is thanks to the unwavering passion, dedication, and continual commitment demonstrated by our esteemed dealer partners and their teams throughout the region; their commitment has been instrumental in our outstanding success. Our gratitude extends to our clients, whose trust in the brand has been pivotal to this success. The Middle East's growth has been fueled by unparalleled performances across our entire model range, with an outstanding demand for Spectre, our groundbreaking all-electric super coupé. The Spectre's substantial order book, extending into 2025, attests to its popularity attracting new and younger clients to the brand.

Celebrating yet another source of pride, our Bespoke commissions have soared to new heights. While our region has always served as an inspirational canvas for Bespoke creations, this year, in collaboration with the Private Office Dubai, we continue to be the leaders in Bespoke commissions. Serving as a sanctuary for creativity and design, the Private Office Dubai has not only brought our clients' imaginations to life but has also played a pivotal role in immersing them in the enchanting world of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars; continuing to forge extraordinary relationships.

As we step into 2024, anticipation builds for an even more remarkable year. We eagerly look forward to our clients passionately crafting unparalleled motor cars, while our dealer partners continue to invest in elevating the brand experience to new heights.”

César Habib, Regional Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East & Africa

About Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a true luxury house, creating the world’s most recognised, revered and desirable handcrafted Bespoke products for its international clientele.

There are over 2,500 people working at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, West Sussex. This comprises both its global headquarters and Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence – the only place in the world where Rolls-Royce motor cars are designed, engineered and meticulously built by hand. Its continuous investment in its facilities, products and people has resulted in a series of ‘record years’ for global sales, peaking in 2023 with over 6,000 motor cars sold worldwide.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and is a completely separate, unrelated company from Rolls-Royce plc, the manufacturer of aircraft engines and propulsion systems.

