Rock Developments is set to announce its latest project in East Cairo soon—a brand-new residential development in a prime strategic location in New Heliopolis. The project offers a balance between tranquility and easy access to major landmarks and main roads, with full details expected to be revealed by the end of the month.

Eng. Emad Doss, Managing Director of Rock Developments, stated that the new project marks another step in the company’s expansion strategy to deliver fully integrated residential communities. The development stands out as a purely residential compound with no commercial activity, offering a premium living experience focused on privacy, green spaces, and quality of life—ensuring the highest levels of comfort and quiet for residents.

He added that the new residential project spans over 17 feddans, with a low building footprint of no more than 15%, dedicating more than 85% of the area to gardens and open spaces, along with distinctive water features that enhance the overall aesthetic.

Doss noted that the project is surrounded by several upscale residential compounds, as well as key educational and healthcare facilities, positioning it as one of the most promising destinations for a fully integrated lifestyle in the heart of New Heliopolis.

Doss pointed out that the project will feature a variety of residential units and private villas with elegant, modern designs in diverse sizes—catering to the needs of a broad segment of customers seeking a contemporary lifestyle.

He explained that the new residential project will be equipped with a comprehensive range of amenities and services, including jogging and walking tracks, children’s play areas, co-working spaces, reading zones, a sports area, and dedicated spaces for pets, in addition to 24/7 security and maintenance services.

The company’s managing director revealed that the first phase of the project is scheduled to be launched soon at competitive prices, with expected delivery in 2029.

Rock Developments is the real estate arm of El Batal Group for Investment. Its portfolio includes several residential and commercial projects in Egypt and Canada under the "Rock" brand, such as: Rock White in New Heliopolis, Rock Yard in Sheraton, Rock Eden in 6th of October, Rock Capital 1 in the New Administrative Capital, and both Rock Vera and Rock Gold Mall in New Cairo.