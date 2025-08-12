Kuwait: Warba Bank has announced the launch of a new strategic collaboration with Kuwait Flour Mills & Bakeries Company, coinciding with the opening of the company’s branch at Kuwait International Airport, specifically in Terminal 4 (T4). Through this partnership, the Bank will offer its traveling customers an exclusive benefit: a complimentary coffee from the Kuwait Flour Mills branch at T4, provided they are Warba Bank customers traveling through the terminal.

This collaboration is an extension of Warba Bank’s approach to supporting national projects and initiatives that reflect the integration of efforts between government institutions and the private sector, particularly those aimed at improving services in vital public facilities such as airports. The initiative aims to portray a positive image of Kuwait while enhancing the travel experience for passengers to and from the country. It also reflects Warba’s ongoing commitment to delivering genuine added value through its summer campaigns.

Customers can redeem this exclusive offer by using the electronic code (CODE) available through the Warba Bank mobile app’s marketplace. The CODE is presented at the Kuwait Flour Mills branch in the airport to claim a free coffee. Steps include: opening the Warba Bank app, navigating to the marketplace, selecting the discount code section, choosing Kuwait Flour Mills, retrieving the discount code, and finally presenting it at the point of sale before payment. This process reflects the Bank’s focus on offering tangible, direct benefits that enhance its customers’ experiences and align with their lifestyle.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Ayman Salem Al-Mutairi, Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at Warba Bank, stated: "This initiative stems from our commitment to providing added value to our customers at every stage of their journey from banking services to the details that matter during travel. It also reflects our dedication to supporting national products and services, especially those that fall under successful public-private partnerships."

He added: "We are proud to launch this fruitful collaboration with Kuwait Flour Mills Company, which reflects our commitment to delivering a distinguished banking experience to our customers, even while they travel. This partnership also aligns with our focus on supporting local projects and fostering partnerships between the public and private sectors. We firmly believe in the importance of boosting the local economy and supporting the growth and development of Kuwaiti companies, which we continue to pursue through our various initiatives."

Warba Bank’s Commitment to Innovation and Excellence

Warba Bank continues to lead the way in providing innovative digital services and exclusive offers that strengthen its position as a modern Islamic banking institution. The Bank aims to create a banking experience rooted in genuine engagement with customers’ needs and aspirations, in line with its slogan, “Let’s Own Tomorrow.”

Warba Bank has achieved remarkable success in a short period, securing a leading position in Islamic digital banking in Kuwait. It is among the local banks with the largest shareholder base, making it close to all segments of society. This achievement further reaffirms the Bank’s position as a trusted banking partner that combines innovation and social responsibility in delivering best-in-class financial products and services.​​​​