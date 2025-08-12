Manama – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is excited to announce the global launch of its official content creator initiative, the Next Star Global Creator Recruitment program. Ushering in a new era for creator talent across eight major regions, the program offers an annual prize pool of over $6 million and exclusive in-game rewards, with no minimum follower requirements, allowing aspiring creators of all sizes to spotlight their talent and shape the future of PUBG MOBILE.

The Next Star Global Creator Recruitment initiative is designed for creators who want to showcase their passion for PUBG MOBILE and has already supported thousands of creators with over $3.5 million dollars worth of support across selected regions since its launch in 2021. This commitment will continue to provide tools, funding, and exposure to help spearhead successful influencer careers. Now, the program expands globally, welcoming creators from MENA, Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Latin America, and Africa, giving more players the chance to become a vital part of the PUBG MOBILE content ecosystem.

Participants gain access to exclusive in-game rewards, such as special titles, beta access, and official exposure both in and out of the game, while gaining opportunities to collaborate and showcase their creativity on a global stage. To qualify, creators can join without any follower requirements as long as they have published two PUBG MOBILE videos in the last three months, agree to the Code of Conduct, and fulfill region-specific requirements. Alongside an annual prize pool of over $6 million, the program offers official annual awards to top creators, recognising standout contributions across all eight regions.

To find out more and apply to the NEXT STAR Program, visit https://sg.creatorhub.pubgmobile.com/. Join now and show the world the legend you're meant to be.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE social channels: Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.