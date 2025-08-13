As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting education and empowering Kuwaiti youth, Gulf Bank has successfully concluded its distinguished participation in the university admission fairs at Kuwait University and Abdullah Al-Salem University. The Bank actively engaged with new students, introducing them to its tailored banking solutions designed specifically for young people.

Gulf Bank took part in the interactive admission fair held at Kuwait University’s Sabah Al-Salem University City in Al-Shadadiya from 19 to 29 July 2025. The Bank’s booth attracted a high turnout from students and parents, who showed great interest in the banking services designed for university students.

Similarly, the Bank participated in the admission fair hosted by Abdullah Al-Salem University at its Khaldiya campus from 6 to 17 July 2025. Gulf Bank’s presence featured direct interaction with visitors, providing comprehensive information on student accounts and other tailored services.

These participations are part of Gulf Bank’s continuous efforts to strengthen engagement with youth and support them in the early stages of their academic journey. Alongside sharing information on academic majors and admission processes, the Bank also offered financial tips to help students manage their resources effectively from the start of their university life.

At both events, Gulf Bank showcased its red account, one of its leading banking solutions designed for customers aged 15 to 25. The account offers a wide range of benefits, including prepaid cards, exclusive discounts, rewards on purchases, and access to unique events and experiences that enrich both personal and professional growth.

Beyond its features, the red account serves as a platform to promote financial literacy among youth, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to make informed financial decisions early in life – positively shaping their future and fostering a generation that is financially aware and capable of managing resources effectively.

Gulf Bank’s team expressed pride in supporting students throughout their high school and university years, offering innovative banking services designed to keep pace with their fast-paced lifestyles.

Gulf Bank concluded its participation by thanking the administrations of both universities for organizing the fairs, which serve as valuable platforms to connect with youth. The Bank reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its support for educational and youth initiatives that contribute to Kuwait’s development and enhance the quality of life for its students and community.