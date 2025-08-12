Steady progress is being made on the Al Habtoor group's 82-storey skyscraper project in Dubai with the overall structural work 65% completed, said the construction group behind the project - China Railway 18G Middle East.

While the basement, podium, and parking areas are fully ready, the work on the main entrance and lobby elevators (vertical transport) stands 50% complete, it stated in its post on X while giving a project update on the coveted project in Al Habtoor City.

The structure is actively being built up to level 68. The amenity floor 1 swimming pool now stands 30% complete.

As a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), the China Railway 18G Middle East company positions this project as part of its global efforts in high-profile builds, blending functionality with urban beauty.

