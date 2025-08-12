SABIC, a global leader in the chemical industry, today introduced LNP™ THERMOCOMP™ WFC061I compound featuring non-brominated/non-chlorinated flame retardance (FR) that can help enhance the safety and functionality of critical components, such as electric vehicle control units (EVCUs). This new specialty material, a 2025 Edison Award winner, is well suited for the housing of these applications, providing excellent structural performance for the protection of sensitive internal electronic parts from fire/smoke, impact, moisture and other threats.

LNP THERMOCOMP WFC061I compound can replace metal in EVCU covers to reduce weight significantly and expand design freedom. Alternatively, it can replace FR polymers that use halogenated additives, which can impact the environment. Other advantages of the new compound include colorability, low warpage to increase yield and high optical transmission for precision laser welding. This glass fiber-reinforced compound is the world’s first laser-weldable FR polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) material.

“The EVCU, which manages an EV’s electrical systems to ensure peak efficiency and a safe and enjoyable driving environment, relies on high-performance materials,” said Jenny Wang, Director, Formulation & Application, APAC, SABIC Polymers, Specialties business. “Specialty resins must provide flame retardancy, strength, stability, light weight and precision manufacturing. Based on our broad understanding of automotive power engineering trends and requirements, SABIC developed its new LNP THERMOCOMP WFC061I compound to help protect the EVCU and optimize its reliability and functionality.”

Streamlining Manufacturing with Laser Welding

SABIC’s LNP THERMOCOMP WFC061I compound provides the high optical transmission (20 percent at 3.0 mm. thickness) required for laser welding, a technology that joins two plastic parts without adhesives, chemicals, fasteners or vibration. The laser energy passes through the transmissive material to the surface of the absorptive material, where it generates heat at the interface, melting the plastic. The compatibility of LNP THERMOCOMP WFC061I compound with laser welding enables manufacturers to accelerate and simplify assembly, potentially saving time and increasing throughput.

LNP THERMOCOMP WFC061I compound is available globally.

The Edison Awards are an annual, global competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. The 2025 winners were announced on April 2, 2025.

ABOUT SABIC

SABIC is a global diversified chemicals company, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It manufactures on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, making differentiated products: chemicals, commodity and high-performance plastics, and agri-nutrients.

SABIC supports its customers by identifying opportunities and developing end-use applications in key industries: Automotive, Hygiene & Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Products, and Building & Construction.

The company has more than 28,000 employees worldwide, serving customers in over 140 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC has more than 11,000 patents and patent applications and has a global network of technology & innovation centers.