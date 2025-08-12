United Arab Emirates – Dubai: Emirates Health Services (EHS) has announced the rollout of a series of developmental initiatives to modernize radiology services as part of a comprehensive strategy to elevate the quality of preventive and diagnostic care. These efforts align with the UAE’s digital transformation goals and vision to enhance quality of life.

Dr. Amina Al Jasmi, Director of the Radiology Department at EHS, stated that the plan focuses on expanding the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into medical imaging, redesigning workflows to streamline patient journeys, upgrading equipment, and boosting the technical and operational infrastructure of radiology departments.

Dr. Amina emphasized EHS’s commitment to achieving the highest standards of accuracy and efficiency in medical imaging while advancing radiology’s role in the broader digital healthcare transformation. She noted that these initiatives reflect EHS’s dedication to innovation and excellence, paving the way for a qualitative leap in service quality.

She added that EHS is currently enhancing radiology infrastructure across multiple facilities by deploying advanced digital imaging systems, high-resolution ultrasound technologies, and smart interfaces to support clinical decision-making. Imaging rooms are also being redesigned to prioritize patient comfort.

AI-Driven Solutions for Early Detection of Cancer, Lung Disease, and Osteoporosis

Regarding AI integration, Dr. Amina revealed that EHS has activated a suite of smart solutions in four key areas, including early breast cancer detection via mammogram analysis, chest imaging analysis for lung diseases such as tuberculosis, automated detection of subtle fractures invisible to the naked eye, and proactive osteoporosis diagnosis through analysis of X-rays performed for other diagnostic purposes.

Tangible Improvements in Service Quality and Faster Diagnoses

Dr. Amina highlighted that AI adoption has significantly improved image quality and reduced diagnosis times, enhancing patient experiences. The need for repeat breast imaging visits dropped by 88%, while diagnostic wait times decreased from 19 days to just one day, enabling a “same-day diagnosis” model.

Seamless Integration with Digital Systems

Dr. Amina stressed that these technologies complement clinical teams by boosting precision and efficiency. Radiology services are now fully integrated with EHS’s digital platforms, linking imaging reports and appointment services to its smart app. This allows patients to access results, book appointments, or make adjustments electronically.

She concluded that EHS’s digital transformation fosters integrated, innovative, and secure healthcare solutions, delivering faster, more reliable services in line with the UAE’s vision for a comprehensive and advanced digital health ecosystem.