UAE: RMAL Hospitality, a renowned leader in the food and beverage industry, is pioneering a transformative initiative aimed at prioritizing employee wellbeing. Effective immediately for the month of April, RMAL Hospitality introduces a progressive two-day weekend for all staff members, spanning across its restaurants and offices.

In an industry characterized by rigorous schedules and intense work environments, RMAL Hospitality recognizes the paramount importance of mental wellbeing and work-life balance in fostering employee success. This initiative reflects the company's steadfast commitment to cultivating an environment where employees can flourish both personally and professionally.

"When you prioritize the wellbeing of your employees, they reciprocate with unparalleled dedication and excellence," emphasized Elias Madbak, CEO of RMAL Hospitality. "We believe in fostering a workplace where individuals come in energized, and leave fulfilled. By granting our employees a two-day weekend, we're investing in their mental health and overall wellbeing, empowering them to unleash their full potential."

RMAL Hospitality's decision to implement a two-day weekend for all staff members underscores its unwavering dedication to nurturing a culture of holistic wellness. The company firmly believes that by prioritizing employee wellbeing, it can foster enhanced productivity, creativity, and overall job satisfaction.

This initiative not only exemplifies RMAL Hospitality's core values and commitment to its workforce but also aligns with the UAE's vision of happiness. As a country striving to become the happiest of all nations, the UAE has made significant efforts to prioritize the happiness and wellbeing of its citizens and residents. RMAL Hospitality is proud to operate within the UAE and contribute to this vision by prioritizing the happiness and wellbeing of its employees.

"Success should never be myopic, and leaders should prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term gains. Instilling these values within our community is paramount," added Elias Madbak. "We urge fellow restaurants to prioritize the wellbeing of their teams over bottom lines whenever feasible. It's an investment that pays dividends in loyalty, performance, and overall organizational success."

For further information, please contact Lara at lgeadah@cameocomms.me

About RMAL Hospitality:

RMAL Hospitality is a leading player in the MENA region's hospitality sector, boasting franchise rights to prestigious brands like wagamama, Trader Vic’s Souk Madinat, Marco Pierre White restaurants, Oche, and Allo Beirut. Our mission revolves around exceptional service, sustainability, and profitability. We offer consultancy services covering concept development, feasibility studies, operational management, and marketing support. Asset management is a key focus, aiming to maximize value for clients like Fairmont Bab al Bahr and Avani Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites. We also excel in franchising, nurturing vibrant opportunities with trust, vision, and innovation.