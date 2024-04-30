e& is the fastest-growing technology brand in the Middle East

Abu Dhabi: e& topped the ranking of the Brand Finance Middle East 150 and Brand Finance UAE 50 reports for 2024 as the fastest-growing technology brand in the Middle East.

In addition to its investments in emerging technologies, e& has successfully diversified its investment portfolio into new markets through strategic acquisitions as it transforms from a telco into a global technology group. Today, e& is the fastest-growing technology brand in the Middle East, with an increase of 52 per cent in brand value year-on-year.

e& UAE – Strongest Brand in the Middle East

For the fourth consecutive year, e& UAE maintained its leading position as the strongest brand in all sectors in the Middle East and Africa, as well as the Strongest Telecom Brand in the World, with a BSI score of 89.4 out of 100, resulting in a AAA rating.

Brand Finance is the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy. Bridging the gap between marketing and finance for more than 25 years, it evaluates the strength of brands and quantifies their financial value to help organisations of all kinds make strategic decisions.

