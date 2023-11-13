The latest livery design exudes elegance with meticulously crafted details combining style and sophistication, while paying tribute to Saudi Arabia’s warm hospitality and future-focused vision.

Riyadh Air revealed its first lavender-inspired livery at the Paris Airshow in June 2023.

Saudi Arabia’s new world-class airline will begin operations in 2025, connecting the Kingdom’s capital to more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030.

DUBAI, UAE: The next chapter for the skies has arrived as Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new world-class airline wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) set to take off in 2025, unveiled the second of its permanent dual-livery designs at the Dubai Airshow 2023.

The latest livery continues Riyadh Air’s indigo theme with striking lines inspired by the twisting canopies of traditional Bedouin tents and elegant curves of Arabic calligraphy. The bold new look features a sweeping cockpit window design, with the indigo signature theme contrasted beautifully against a light unique iridescent fuselage that reflects purity and the future-focused vision of Saudi Arabia.

With a vision to shape the future of air travel, Riyadh Air unveiled its first livery at the Paris Airshow in June this year having previously received its IATA Airline Designator Code (RX) as well as signing a major deal for 90 GEnx engines to power its fleet following a significant order of up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners made in March.

The super-sophisticated second livery will see Riyadh Air aircraft adorned in a lavender and indigo paint featuring a feather-like design near the rear of the fuselage, and ‘Riyadh Air’ written in English and Arabic and the airline’s trademark logo on the tail, engines, and aircraft underbelly. The second livery reflects Saudi Arabia’s forward-thinking ambitions using iridescent color to add a modern twist to the innovative design, which along with intricate bold text, makes Riyadh Air instantly recognizable, whether on the ground or in the skies.

Launched in March 2023 by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Riyadh Air aims to become the world’s most forward-thinking carrier embracing the best sustainability practices, elevating air travel and setting a new standard for reliability, comfort, and hospitality. As a catalyst for the National Transport and Logistics Strategy playing a key role in contributing to Saudi Arabia’s wider economic diversification and jobs creation, toward realizing Vision 2030 goals, Riyadh Air is set to fly to more than 100 destinations, contribute to KSA non-oil GDP growth by USD 20 billion and directly and indirectly creating over 200,000 new jobs globally and locally.

Tony Douglas, CEO, Riyadh Air, said the second livery is another statement of intent from the new airline, “As the largest start-up in commercial aviation in decades we are delighted to unveil to the world Riyadh Air’s second livery which will be unmistakable when it takes to the skies in 2025 as we become one of the first international carriers to have permanent dual-liveries on an active fleet.”

“Following our initial launch in March we have had exceptional progress hitting a number of major milestones for the brand through an obsessive eye for detail, digital-native mindset and commitment to embracing the industry’s sustainability best practices. We revealed our first livery reveal to global acclaim, announced fleet orders for our wide body aircraft and signed several ground-breaking new partnerships. This iconic second livery is the latest milestone for Riyadh Air as we shape and disrupt the future of air travel and aviation, with many more things to come,” he added.

Alongside the much-anticipated unveiling of the latest livery design, Riyadh Air will be hosting guests, partners, stakeholders and VIPs at its 350sqm pavilion at Dubai Airshow. The digital-first experience will showcase more about Riyadh Air’s ambitions and future plans as it ushers in a new era for the travel and aviation industry, unlocking KSA’s most beautiful cultural and natural attractions and positioning KSA as a world-class logistics and travel hub.

Additional highlights at Riyadh Air’s Dubai Airshow presence include:

With a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Riyadh Air and Lucid Motors at the Dubai Airshow, marking the first innovative partnership between luxury EV manufacturer Lucid Group and Riyadh Air aligned to a shared vision for the future of sustainable transportation exploring the collaboration across co-marketing, commercial and operational streams for targeted guests and travellers.

and Riyadh Air aligned to a shared vision for the future of sustainable transportation exploring the collaboration across co-marketing, commercial and operational streams for targeted guests and travellers. At the Riyadh Air pavilion, two Lucid Air cars are wrapped in the unique Riyadh Air livery while three mobilized Lucid Air cars will transport visitors to and from the Dubai Airshow. Lucid Air is the longest range, fastest charging and most powerful luxury electric car in the world.

An immersive football digital experience, from Atlético de Madrid as part of a multi-year partnership signed earlier this year between Riyadh Air and the Spanish footballing giant.

as part of a multi-year partnership signed earlier this year between Riyadh Air and the Spanish footballing giant. The Saudi Coffee Company, a Public Investment Fund company, is showcasing its sustainable coffee produced from the southern Jazan region, home to the world-famous Coffea Arabica.

The Dubai Airshow 2023 is taking place from 13-17 November at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) and features over 1400 exhibitors from 48 countries, along with over 180 of the world’s most advanced commercial, private and military aircraft on display.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a world-class airline wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally-led, full service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircrafts with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart. For more information please visit our website: www.riyadhair.com - and for any media inquiries please contact us at: media@riyadhair.com