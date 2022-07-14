Dubai, UAE: In line with its commitment to protect the environment and as part of its corporate social responsibility, Rixos Premium Dubai teamed up with the Dubai Municipality for a joint effort to clean up Kite Beach. With over 30 employees involved, it was a huge success as they left the beach in a much better condition than when they arrived by removing over 10kgs of garbage from the popular picturesque shoreline. Most of the trash collected included small plastics and cigarette buds, which are extremely harmful for birds, animals, and the environment.

Mr. Feras and Mr. Mamoun of the Dubai Municipality were present on the site to oversee the concerted efforts being made by Rixos Premium Dubai employees. This initiative was put together by Ozgul Aktolga, Rixos Hotels UAE Country Quality & Hygiene Manager, and Ms. Azza Rasheed Ahmed, Enlightenment & Education Officer for the Dubai Municipality.

Rixos Premium Dubai takes their position as role models, when it comes to environmental and sustainability efforts, very seriously and they hope this will inspire more people to be conscious of the damage they can cause by carelessly discarding waste.

