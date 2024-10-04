RAI leverages cutting-edge AI integration to simplify complex tasks, delivering enhanced productivity, smart automation, and customization for rapid growth.

Rierino, the innovative leader in inclusive low-code/no-code technologies, has officially launched RAI (pronounced "Ray"), an AI assistant designed to simplify and elevate work for technical and non-technical users. Expanding on their concept of "chat-code", first introduced in January 2023, RAI integrates seamlessly with advanced generative AI tools, providing a wide variety of capabilities that automate routine tasks, accelerate complex workflows, and empower users to focus on innovation.

“RAI is more than just an AI integration ― it’s an innovation companion that helps users achieve more with less effort,” says Berkin Ozmen, Cofounder and CTO of Rierino. “We’ve built our platform to leverage the best generative AI tools available to unlock new possibilities for our users.”

From Concept to Reality: Revolutionizing Productivity

Rierino first introduced the concept of "chat-code" in January 2023, combining low-code/no-code development with generative AI to enhance efficiency and creativity. Initially showcased at the Seamless Middle East event, RAI is the next step in that journey, offering a rich set of capabilities directly integrated into the Rierino Commerce Platform. This launch is aligned with Rierino’s mission to bring intelligent automation into the hands of both technical and non-technical users. Available as part of the platform at no additional cost, RAI can be fully customized. Organizations can adapt its prompts and model versions, and even train it on their own datasets, ensuring a tailored experience.

RAI’s powerful capabilities are designed to enhance productivity in various industries, with a particular focus on the ecommerce and government sectors. Its seamless integration allows organizations to accelerate complex tasks such as product data management, global content translation, and the generation of custom templates or scripts. These features significantly reduce manual workloads, enabling teams to focus on high-value activities like strategy and growth. Other industries, such as FMCG, can also benefit from RAI’s ability to manage digital channels and content, providing much-needed agility in a fast-paced environment.

Powerful Features, Endless Possibilities

With RAI, users can create custom UIs using simple prompts or leverage the built-in Prompt Library to generate admin interfaces and populate product data. With the help of AI-powered content editing, users can reword product descriptions to suit their brand’s tone or instantly translate content into multiple languages to reach new markets. Additionally, RAI can auto-generate business and API flows, templates and scripts to support custom business logic, making it an invaluable tool for teams looking to optimize operations and innovate faster.

RAI is being released to Rierino’s existing customers and partners, and early feedback has been positive. Users have reported that RAI accelerates the onboarding of new team members by helping them quickly upskill and adapt to their roles. The intelligent assistant has also been praised for its ability to reduce manual intervention, making it easier for teams to focus on creative and strategic tasks.

Backed by the Future Impact Fund, Rierino has positioned itself as a challenger in the composable ecommerce technology space. With its low-code/no-code approach, Rierino enables organizations to rapidly build and scale their digital channels. Rierino Commerce Platform supports B2C, B2B, and marketplaces, and Rierino Core offers highly customizable solutions that cater to any business model. RAI complements Rierino’s mission to accelerate in-house innovation by bringing generative AI to the forefront, allowing teams to leverage the latest AI-driven capabilities in a way that empowers the whole organization. As Rierino continues to expand its platform, new capabilities and use cases are constantly being explored, with RAI leading the charge in productivity enhancement.

About Rierino

Rierino (https://rierino.com/) is a next-generation technology company that allows digital businesses to go beyond packaged solution features and incorporate their unique twist on technology. It is the only solution that unites low-code, composable commerce, and embedded intelligence concepts to effortlessly tackle enterprise-grade development challenges and fuel unlimited growth. Currently backed by the Future Impact Fund and featured in Fast Company’s Top 100 Startups to Watch, it is the brainchild of seasoned strategy and technology advisors who have served over 60 brands across 20 countries.