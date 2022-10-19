Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Leading European aluminium solutions provider Reynaers Aluminium has announced that its regional office Reynaers Middle East (RME) has marked the completion of yet another striking project in Dubai - the iconic Paramount Tower Hotel and Residences located at Sheikh Zayed Road – where its solutions have been installed.

The luxury 826-room hotel and residences developed by Damac Properties in Business Bay has been fitted with Reynaers’ unique ConceptPatio 155 lift-and-slide system.

“The contemporary ConceptPatio 155 is a high-quality lift-and-slide system that facilitates the provision of large glass expanses with excellent insulating properties, in addition to offering improved performances and heavier vent weights,” explains Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of Bahrain-based Reynaers Middle East.

“The system enables large elements in a variety of opening types, and can be customised with burglar-proof and hurricane-proof properties to suit the different needs of the real estate sector. This particular system can be equipped with fixed glass panes as heavy as 1,500 kg,” he adds.

A super-tall structure, Paramount Tower Hotel and Residences is yet another landmark added to Reynaers’ long list of iconic hotel projects. To date, the company has supplied state-of-the-art aluminium systems for numerous prestigious buildings that adorn the skylines of many countries in the Middle East.

“Prominently positioned on the Dubai skyline, the impressive façade of this tower symbolises the company’s commitment to delivering superior quality products to its clientele,” Khalaf comments.

He continues: “It gives us immense pleasure in delivering exceptional service to some of our repeat clients like Damac. Meeting our clients’ expectations completely is one of our fortes. It is the trust and conviction of prominent names in the industry, who choose us each time for their projects, that drives us to perform beyond our clients’ expectations. Being associated with the ‘best of the best’ reinforces our team’s capabilities.”

Since it launched operations in 2004, Reynaers Middle East has completed several high-end projects under the Damac banner, namely the Bay’s Edge, Reva Residences and Fendi-styled villas, among others, according to Khalaf.

The Belgium-headquartered Reynaers Group enfolds its several diverse companies in three business units, namely aluminium architectural solutions (Reynaers Aluminium), steel architectural solutions and building products. Founded in 1965, the group is active in more than 70 countries worldwide with 40 subsidiaries and 2,400 employees.

Reynaers Aluminium, a developer of aluminium products for the building sector, constantly strives to cement its leading position as one of the prominent providers of innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions in the region and worldwide. The company also provides support for architects, fabricators, solar installers, project developers, investors and end-users. It specialises in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories.

Reynaers Middle East is based in Bahrain and caters to the entire GCC region, in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. It has branch offices in the UAE, Egypt and Jordan.

-Ends-

A press release prepared by Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L on behalf of Reynaers Middle East

About Reynaers Aluminium:

Reynaers Aluminium is a European developer of aluminium products for the building sector. The company also provides support for architects, fabricators, solar installers, project developers, investors and end users. Founded in 1965, the group is active in more than 70 countries worldwide with 40 subsidiaries and 2,400 employees.

About Media Scene for PR and Translation:

Media Scene for PR and Translation WLL specializes in providing results-driven Public Relation services, digital marketing and translation services. Created and launched by a group of journalists who have a combined experience of 50 years in the Kingdom, the comprehensive service is guaranteed to be delivered by a team of experts.