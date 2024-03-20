Dubai, UAE – Mine & Yours Group presents the opening of SHIMA, an exquisite Japanese restaurant nestled within the luxury shoreside escape at One Palm Jumeirah Dorchester Collection. Guests are invited to experience an unprecedented twist in coastal dining, as SHIMA fuses together the vibrant flavours and artistry of Japanese cuisine, with the tranquil backdrop of the Persian Gulf and city skyline views.

Spotlighting chef Koyi Tanabe, heading this culinary masterpiece, SHIMA is set to take center stage in the Japanese gastronomy scene, flaunting avant-garde dishes, using only the finest flavours and ingredients, fused with artistic presentation like no other.

As a third generation Japanese national born in Lima Peru, Tanabe proudly credits his extensive culinary skillset and comprehensive understanding of premium Japanese cuisine to the Matsufuji family. Now celebrating 16 years global experience in the Japanese culinary cosmos, Koyi Tanabe has worked alongside a host of well-known celebrity chefs and Michelin Star phenomena across South America, Europe and now the Middle East.

Featuring an array of signature plates, each carefully curated dish embodies the Japanese philosophy of integrating natural seasonal flavours and traditional ingredients, with worldwide culinary techniques.

Freshly prepared by the dedicated team of visionary chefs, guests can choose to order an array of sushi from the Sushi Bar, drawing attention to the Chutoro Sogigiri – a combination of chutoro slices, scallops, mizuna leaves, olive oil, spicy soybean paste, and orange supreme and the Hamachi Nigiri with mentaiko sauce, garlic confit, and yuzu skin for a delightful balance of savory and citrus notes. For those more inclined towards the savour of heated delicacies, outstanding dishes include the Ise Ebi Tempura – a powerful mastery of flavours spotlighting lobster tempura with black truffle and coral mayo and the King Crab Leg, cooked in robata with kanimiso, mirin hollandaise, Amalfi lemon gel and togarashi.

Set to open on March 21st from 12:00pm until 11.30pm for an all-day dining experience, guests can while away the afternoon with a leisurely lunch by the glistening shoreline surrounded by palms, before staying through to the stunning sunset when the venue transforms into an evening under the stars and the bright cityscape lights. There is no question that this coastal dining experience is a must visit destination.

For reservations, email; reservations@shimadubai.com or call; 056 731 0909

Visit on social; @shimarestaurantdubai

For press enquiries, please contact:

Z7 Communications I Olivia Simpson, Senior Account Manager I olivia@z7communications.com

About Mine & Yours Group:

The Group currently has a prominent presence in the UAE:

L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Chic Nonna, Delizie Caffe Gourmet and LAVITA Beach House in Dubai

www.mineandyoursgroup.com