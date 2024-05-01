Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Mastercard is collaborating with SingleView to empower businesses across the region with greater access to corporate and commercial solutions powered by SingleView technology.

The strategic agreement will see the two partners work closely together to enable enterprises in the Kingdom to unlock the value of data safely and securely. Leveraging Mastercard’s state-of-the-art technology and SingleView’s comprehensive suite of advanced offerings, the partnership will advance the transformation of B2B corporate solutions, creating even more opportunities for businesses across the region.

“The advent of exciting new technologies presents businesses across the region with fantastic growth opportunities,” said Maria Medvedeva, Country Manager, Saudi Arabia & Bahrain, Mastercard. “Today, data plays an even more important role in empowering enterprises to become more efficient. We have partnered with SingleView to harness the power of insights to the benefit of our partners and the businesses we serve. We aim to leverage our resources to pioneer first-of-their-kind commercial and corporate solutions that support businesses to optimize their financial performance.”

“As a company committed to empowering businesses to drive profitability, increase customer engagement, and attain long-term success, we are delighted to have partnered with Mastercard,” said Mr. Abdulrhman Alarifi, CEO, SingleView. “At a time when businesses are faced with increasingly complex challenges, we believe working with an innovation-driven partner such as Mastercard will be key to unlocking potential, providing enterprises a competitive advantage through the unique combination of our respective resources. Ultimately, we aim to make the most of our solutions and Mastercard’s technology to boost businesses’ productivity.”

As part of its mission to connect and power an inclusive digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere, Mastercard has launched a broad range of innovative solutions over the years; pioneering novel solutions that tap into the vast potential of financial data. These solutions are uniquely designed to provide consumers and businesses with more options, intelligence, and control to empower their financial wellbeing.

Mastercard’s partnership with SingleView is fully aligned with the objectives of region’s national strategies such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the agreement will accelerate the digital transformation of financial services in the Kingdom and beyond, enabling fintech companies and banks to harness the power of consumer-permissioned data and attain enhanced efficiency, greater security, and increased transparency in their financial operations.

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA) www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.