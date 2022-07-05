To date, the campaign has received feedback from more than 3,000 customers at City Centre Bahrain

Mall-goers expressing the desire for a community space that offers new concepts and experiences, more diverse dining, and incorporates health and wellness

Manama, Bahrain: The results of “The Big Vote” City Centre Bahrain have been revealed, detailing what mall customers would like to see in the mall of the future. Phase two of “The Big Vote” campaign that was launched in June included the placement of a large boardroom table in the mall that encouraged visitors to “take a seat’ and vote on their preferences and desires.

The campaign seeks to help Majid Al Futtaim better understand what customers would like to experience in the mall moving forward, as well guide the development of a more connected and personalized community space. So far, more than 3,000 respondents have given their feedback in categories such as dining, entertainment, shopping, occasions, future trends and what matters most to them.

Most notably, the survey has found that food and dining continues to be an important factor to their experience and attraction as mall visitors; that digital and experiential features and services are increasingly sought after; and that more family orientated areas, as well as sustainable shopping options are desired.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director at City Centre Bahrain commented on the campaign: “At Majid Al Futtaim, we are incredibly proud to have launched the Bahrain version of the ‘Big City Centre Vote’ as part of the ongoing regional campaign to build consumer-centric malls. As one of the biggest malls in Bahrain, City Centre has always been a favorite for residents, nationals, and visitors to the Kingdom and we hope to continue our enhanced services that cater to the needs and wants of the modern consumer.

Shifts in consumer behavior have impacted the way we have built campaigns, and through this initiative, we want to dig deeper and really understand what our communities are looking for at their local community mall. We are putting the future direction of City Centre Bahrain directly into the hands of our customers, and we are placing our full trust in their opinions on how they want to shape their mall of the future.”

Growing interest in dining options

“The Big Vote” has revealed a growing interest in casual, outdoor dining, and culinary oriented offerings. Healthy dining and beverage options have been a growing trend among customers as they are increasingly interested in pursuing a healthy lifestyle. Digital-first is also a growing trend as customers would like to order food digitally and have it delivered to their table, or the option to order online and pick-up their orders in-store.

Mix of physical and digital entertainment

Trends have shown that customers prefer speed and tech-driven offerings such as touchless technology and personalization. While they enjoy going digital, they also embrace the physical mall presence in the “phy-gital experience”. They would like more exciting app features such as getting invites to exclusive events, advanced cinema bookings, scan & go and the option to choose products online and then try them out at the mall. . Bringing back its hands-free services is a priority for City Centre Bahrain shoppers to compliment other services. To ensure a smooth and seamless shopping experience, they also voted for reserved parking spots before arriving at the mall.

More fun experiences for kids

City Centre Bahrain has continuously provided entertainment options for children throughout the years. This year the mall introduced “The Nutty Scientists”, a new tenant that provides educational and interactive workshops for kids. The findings have shown that they would like the mall to continue the trend of more educational activities for kids. They also expressed that they would like more active play areas around the mall with the adoption of virtual worlds that included their children’s favorite characters.

Thinking sustainably

Sustainability has been a key area of focus for the mall, with roughly 31.8 tons recycled on a monthly basis. Furthermore, City Centre Bahrain is working towards being a plastic-bag free mall by encouraging tenants to not use plastic bags, QR-code menus over printed menus and more. According to “The Big Vote” results, roughly 40 per cent of those surveyed would like to see more recycling bins across the mall. The rest would like to see discounts on clothes and products when donating for upcycling and bicycling racks encouraging a more sustainable lifestyle.

For more information, please visit citycentrebigvote.com.

About City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain is the largest shopping, leisure and entertainment destination in Bahrain, attracting more than 14 million visitors annually. Spread across more than 158,000sqm of retail space, City Centre Bahrain offers an international mix of more than 340 exclusive brands including 60 dining outlets, with major stores such as the Kingdom’s largest Carrefour hypermarket, Saks Fifth Avenue, Debenhams, Centrepoint and Home Centre. The mall’s integrated family leisure offer includes a 20-screen VOX Cineco Cinema, and a Magic Planet. The mall is also adjoined by two premium hotels, the 5-star Westin Hotel City Centre Bahrain and Le Meridien Hotel City Centre Bahrain.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

