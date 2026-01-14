Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Repton Abu Dhabi is proud to announce that it has been awarded Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation, recognising the school’s continued efforts to embed sustainability, environmental awareness, and responsible global citizenship across its curriculum and wider school community.

The Green Flag accreditation is awarded through the Eco-Schools initiative, delivered globally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). The internationally recognised award celebrates schools that demonstrate a sustained and structured approach to environmental education and responsible practices.

To mark this achievement, Repton Abu Dhabi is recognising Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week across both of its campuses, engaging students in a range of age-appropriate activities linked to UN Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action. Through classroom discussions, collaborative projects, and hands-on activities exploring energy conservation, waste reduction, and responsible resource use, students are encouraged to reflect on climate challenges and apply sustainable thinking both in school and in their everyday lives.

Mr Stephen Davis, Interim Principal of Repton Abu Dhabi, commented: “Achieving Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation is a fantastic achievement for our school community. Sustainability is not treated as a standalone topic at Repton Abu Dhabi, but as an integral part of how we educate our students to think critically, act responsibly, and understand their role in the wider world. Celebrating Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week allows us to reinforce these values in a way that is engaging, relevant, and purposeful for our students.”

The Eco-Schools framework promotes a whole-school approach, placing student voice and leadership at its core through environmental committees, audits, and action planning. At Repton Abu Dhabi, students play an active role in shaping initiatives that promote environmental awareness and responsible decision-making, reinforcing the school’s emphasis on sustainability education and supporting students to engage thoughtfully with global challenges while aligning with the UAE’s sustainability vision.

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. It is a sister school of Repton Dubai and Repton Al Barsha, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the GCSE, A-level curricula, and BTEC. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.

About Cognita

Founded in 2004, Cognita is a leading global schools group with over 100 schools across 21 countries, which are united by a single purpose: empowering students to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With more than 100,000 students and 22,000 dedicated staff across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and the US, Cognita offers a truly global education experience. Our schools prioritise academic excellence and then go beyond, fostering resilience, adaptability, and a growth mindset to equip young people with the skills they need to succeed.