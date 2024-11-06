Tetra Pak has been progressing on its efforts in developing recycling solutions in the UAE, with the installation of the first of its kind carton packages recycling line in partnership with Union Paper Mills in Dubai.

Sustainability platform, Renie, has announced a collaboration with Tetra Pak, which will provide a dedicated collection stream for recycling post-consumer carton packages.

The collaboration comes in line with Tetra Pak’s next steps in collaborating with collection and sorting stakeholders in the recycling value chain and is being showcased at Gulfood Manufacturing, where visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the Renie’s Smart Bins and deposit their post-consumer Tetra Pak packages.

This is a demonstration of Renie’s and Tetra Pak’s ongoing efforts to promote circularity and incentivise people on separation at source, to ensure that post-consumer packaging is collected and sent for recycling in the UAE.

Dubai: Renie, a leading environmental solutions provider, has started a collaboration with Tetra Pak, the global leader in food packaging and processing, that will see its Smart Bins at the forefront of efforts to a more efficient management of waste streams in the UAE.

The companies agreed to start this collaboration ahead of this week’s Gulfood Manufacturing event at Dubai World Trade Centre, where Renie Smart Bins will be showcased to thousands of local, regional and global attendees, who will be visiting Tetra Pak’s stand, and will have the opportunity to interact when depositing their post-consumer Tetra Pak packages to be sent for recycling. These Smart Bins are capable of tracking, monitoring and monetising the waste collection in real time.

Launched August 2023, the Renie Smart Bins are equipped with cutting-edge technology tools, including special sensors that collect data from waste, which is then processed into the Renie Software Solutions application to uncover new revenue opportunities.

The collaboration between the two companies comes at a crucial time, as Tetra Pak has recently announced the installation of a first of its kind recycling line for carton packages in UAE, in partnership with Union Paper Mills, with the capacity to recycle up to 10,000 tonnes of carton packages per year, to be starting in the end of November, this year. Renie’s and Tetra Pak’s on-going commitment to help build a sustainable future and handle waste more responsibly, promoting circularity in line with the UAE National Vision 2031. Together, they are a leading a pioneering shift in the waste management of post-consumer packaging, offering industry professionals a practical solution to make impactful, measurable environmental contributions.

For Renie, the partnership expands their presence in the UAE, following recent collaborations with several public and private sector entities. The partnership will support the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and its Vision 2021 and Green Agenda 2030, with goals including zero landfill waste by 2030 in Dubai.

Sander Van Waes, CEO and Founder, Renie, said: “We are delighted to be joining hands with Tetra Pak, a global leader in the food packaging and processing industry, who share our vision to make a positive difference to our world through the adoption of sustainable practices. Technology is at the heart of everything that we do and this partnership represents another step forward in driving change that will benefit not only our environment, but also influence consumers’ behaviour to be more responsible. Through a collective effort, everyone can play a fundamental part in creating a greener and cleaner tomorrow and be rewarded for their actions.”

Marcelo Piva, Sustainability Director, Middle East and Africa, Tetra Pak, said: “Cross sector collaboration with organizations across the entire value chain of the Food and Beverage industry is essential for sustainability initiatives to land a positive impact. Together with Renie, we are driving a concerted effort towards enabling recycling of Tetra Pak carton packages to be far more accessible in the United Arab Emirates, and look forward to a wide adoption of the Smart Bin solution across the Emirates, thus supporting our sustainability and circularity goals and enabling us to “protect what’s good.”

Attendees can visit Tetra Pak’s stand at the Gulfood Manufacturing show to see the Smart Bin in action and learn more about sustainable waste solutions.

ABOUT RENIE

Renie is a pioneering company in smart waste management technology, transforming waste from a cost center into a revenue-generating asset. Through innovative hardware solutions known as Renie Bins, Renie leverages advanced data analytics and technology to capture and enhance the value of waste. Our mission is to help organizations monetize waste streams, promoting a sustainable and profitable approach to waste management. As a leader in the field, Renie empowers clients across various sectors to adopt data-driven, eco-friendly solutions that convert waste into wealth while advancing environmental goals.

More information on Renie on:

Renie.io

https://www.linkedin.com/company/renietech

https://youtube.com/@wearerenie

@wearerenie

https://www.facebook.com/wearerenie

ABOUT TETRA PAK

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working closely with our customers and suppliers, we provide safe, innovative and environmentally sound products that each day meet the needs of hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. With more than 25,000 employees around the world, we believe in responsible industry leadership and a sustainable approach to business.

Our promise, “PROTECTS WHAT’S GOOD™," reflects our vision to commit to making food safe and available, everywhere.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at www.tetrapak.com

youtube.com/user/tetrapak

@tetrapak

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tetra-pak/