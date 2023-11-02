MUSCAT – In alignment with the Sultanate's 2050 Net Zero target, Renaissance Services, the leading Omani Accommodation, Services Solutions and Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) provider has joined forces with local SME Wakud. The collaboration involves conversion of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) from Renaissance’s industrial-scale central kitchens into biodiesel at Wakud’s state-of-the art facility in Khazaen Industrial City. The partnership was initiated earlier this year by sending more than 9,000 litres of UCO to the Khazaen facility to be converted into biodiesel. Both partners plan to increase recycling of cooking oil in the coming months.

Biodiesel, which can be used in the industrial and transportation sectors, has an efficiency similar to petroleum-based diesel and notably reduces emissions of major pollutants including Carbon Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxides (NOx). Typically, it can help in cutting carbon emissions by as much as 88% compared to fossil fuels. However, for biodiesel produced at Wakud, this rises to as much as 93% as all the energy needs of the entire facility are sourced from renewable solar power.

Speaking on the occasion, Stephen R Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Renaissance Services said: “We are pleased to partner with Wakud in line with the pillar of Sustainable Environment envisioned by Oman Vision 2040 and the Sultanate’s Net Zero commitments, as recycling of UCO is one of the ways in which our Net Zero ambition and related targets can be achieved. Our growing collaboration with innovative Omani SMEs like Wakud represents a significant step forward in reducing environmental impact and fostering a greener future for people in Oman, in line with our 'safe, efficient, green and local' company ethos.”

Maher Al Habsi, Managing Director, Wakud, said, “We are delighted to partner with Renaissance Services to convert UCO from the company’s operations in Oman into biodiesel, thereby increasing fuel efficiency, reducing carbon and minimising the release of dangerous pollutants like NOx and sulphur compounds. By partnering with other business and residential customers, we are confident of contributing to the goal of having a green and circular economy that addresses national needs and develops in line with global trends.”

Renaissance is committed to sustainability and continuous improvements across operations, services and performance. It is passionate about social responsibility and in investing in sustainable programmes that create a real and lasting impact. By engaging with local communities and businesses, Renaissance strives to encourage sustainable practices and drive synergies with local SMEs in Oman.

About Renaissance

Renaissance Services is the leading Accommodation, Services Solutions and Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) company in Oman. It is listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange and has a growing presence in the GCC. Renaissance has invested over RO 200 million in Oman and is the sixth largest private sector employer of Omanis with nearly 2,500 nationals. The company has built a strong local supply chain within the sultanate and is passionate about investing in CSR programmes that create a real and lasting impact. Renaissance’s flagship project, Renaissance Village Duqm, located in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, is Oman’s largest workforce accommodation facility compliant with international standards promoting worker welfare and enabling foreign direct investment.

About Wakud

Wakud International is an Omani SME. It is the first entity in the Sultanate of Oman to turn Used Cooking Oil (UCO) collected from restaurants and hospitality businesses, restaurants and homes into biodiesel, which is almost as efficient as petroleum-based diesel and can be used for industrial applications or transport. Wakud’s facility has the capability to process up to 20,000 litres of UCO every day to produce biodiesel.