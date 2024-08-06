40% of decision makers consider coverage of chronic diseases essential for health insurance plans

Absence of dental and vision services identified as critical shortfall by 49% of decision-makers

Cairo – Reliance Health, an emerging markets-focused digital healthcare provider, is revolutionizing the health insurance landscape in Egypt with its proactive healthcare plans. In response to growing demand for more comprehensive and preventative care, Reliance Health's latest offerings emphasize wellness programs, regular health screenings, and lifestyle management, ensuring businesses and their employees receive comprehensive and forward-thinking health solutions.

“Over the past decade, Egypt's health insurance market has shifted towards more comprehensive and proactive healthcare solutions,” said Dr Miral Fayed, Vice President of Provider Acquisition & Relationship Management at Reliance Health. “However, our research has shown that traditional health plans still leave much to be desired, with critical market gaps identified in the areas of chronic disease management, dental and vision care, preventative care as well as overall wellness.”

Reliance Health’s study, undertaken in collaboration with leading market research company, Kantar shows that decision makers within companies have certain priorities when it comes to health insurance coverage, with 40% identifying the coverage of chronic diseases as essential when choosing a plan, especially when it comes to companies with older employees.

The study also reveals persistent challenges in traditional health plans defined by the dominance of reactive care and inadequate preventative measures, resulting in higher long-term costs. The survey uncovered areas where employee dissatisfaction is prevalent, with 33% of respondents highlighting long waiting times for approvals and 14% reporting difficulties in receiving medications.

It also identified significant gaps in coverage, particularly in essential services like dental and vision care. Nearly half (49%) of decision-makers surveyed pointed out the absence of dental and vision services as a critical shortfall in current health plans.

When employees were asked about the benefits, they felt their current health insurance plan is missing, the most prominent answers were optical and dental services (31%), mental health (20%), adding family members (17%), physical therapy (16%), and maternity (16%).

“With our broader and more inclusive view of health, Reliance Health is leading the change with its next-generation health plans, effectively bridging the gaps identified in traditional plans,” said Fayed. “Our plans encompass comprehensive coverage, addressing chronic diseases, dental and optical care, physical therapy, and maternity. They also prioritize prevention by covering regular health screenings and lifestyle management, ensuring our clients receive the comprehensive care that they not only need, but that truly matters to them.”

Reliance Health's commitment to holistic employee well-being extends beyond traditional healthcare. Their wellness programs offer access to gyms and mental health consultations, ensuring a comprehensive approach to health that goes beyond treatment.