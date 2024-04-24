DUBAI: DRONICO is a manufacturer of radio-controlled flying models and an operator of outdoor and indoor drone light shows for marketing and entertainment events. By pioneering the deployment of radio-controlled blimps and model aircraft in indoor spaces, DRONICO has shattered industry norms and unlocked new possibilities for brands and clients seeking innovative airborne engagements.

This innovation, which was initiated by its CEO Evgeny Shapoval, recognizes the aerial space within buildings as a valuable source for audience engagement.

Such approach enabled DRONICO to become the first company to operate blimps throughout the entire GITEX GLOBAL 2023 event. The company has also carved out a new niche with the launch radio-controlled models. The models in the shape of falcon and phoenix, were integrated into the campaign launch for the new logo of Sharjah.

In the past year alone, DRONICO has experienced exponential growth, tripling in size and elevating its monthly event count to 15, positioning itself as a leader in the niche of indoor aerial shows, with revenues exceeding $3.1 million USD.

During the last year DRONICO set a world record by staging an indoor show with 200 drones during the 15th UAE Super Cup opening ceremony in Dubai. This achievement marked the first time an internal UWB network was utilized to operate the show, replacing GPS due to the unstable conditions inherent in such massive events, ensuring safety and success.

DRONICO is committed to pushing the boundaries of the advertising and event industries with unmanned aerial vehicles. The company works worldwide and takes care of every detail in preparing the show, from developing the creative concept to bringing it to life, striving for the highest level of performance and safety.

The company strictly adheres to all safety standards during show performances, including environmental guidelines. Drones are non-polluting and quiet, minimizing the release of hazardous materials into the air, thus safeguarding the environment and mitigating the risk of accidents and fires. Moreover, they serve as a powerful tool to make a company's celebration go viral and garner advertisement by evoking emotional resonance. In the production of blimps, only premium-quality and safe materials are utilized. Importantly, DRONICO provides clients with the option to reclaim and reuse the blimps employed at events. This eco-conscious choice is embraced by ninety-five percent of the company's clientele, contributing to a reduction in the production of advertising media.

