Moscow, Russia — Vnukovo International Airport proudly hosted the official inauguration of the first regular direct flight connecting Moscow and Riyadh, operated by Flynas, one of the leading airlines of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This milestone marks a new chapter in connectivity between Moscow and Saudi Arabia, opening extensive opportunities for business, tourism, pilgrimage, and cultural exchange.

With Moscow now added to its international network, Flynas provides Saudi travelers with seamless access to Russia’s vibrant capital. The new route also offers a comfortable travel option for pilgrims and leisure travelers heading to the Kingdom and the wider Middle East.

“Moscow is actively promoting its tourism potential in the Middle East, with a strong focus on Saudi Arabia as a key market. This remarkable growth highlights the impact of our efforts: in 2024, the number of visitors from the Kingdom grew 5.7 times compared to 2023, reaching 52,400 guests. The Russian capital offers Middle Eastern travelers a unique blend of cultural heritage, modern leisure opportunities, and traditional hospitality. The launch of new direct flights marks an important new stage in our cooperation and will make Moscow even more accessible for visitors from Saudi Arabia,” stated Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.

The new Moscow–Riyadh connection is expected to boost tourism flows between Russia and Saudi Arabia, provide a convenient option for leisure travel from Moscow to the Kingdom, and create new opportunities for trade and investment, further deepening bilateral relations.

Saudi Travelers Are Discovering Moscow Like Never Before

The Moscow City Tourism Committee recently held a series of business meetings in Riyadh and Jeddah to strengthen tourism ties, explore joint cultural initiatives, and support alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. These efforts underline Moscow’s commitment to creating a welcoming, culturally rich, and friendly travel experience. Many hotels in Moscow now offer halal dining options, prayer facilities, and services aligned with Islamic standards, supported by a guide listing 30+ halal-friendly restaurants across the city.

With the launch of regular Flynas flights, Saudi travelers can now reach Moscow faster and easier than ever before — and experience a capital that blends world-class infrastructure, rich heritage, and year-round cultural events.

Plan your journey now by visiting: https://discover.moscow/en

Snapchat: @discover_moscow

For press inquiries: presstourism@mos.ru