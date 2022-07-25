Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:- Islamic finance practitioners and professionals can now register for a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on Islamic Finance for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) starting from 24 July 2022.

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) developed the MOOC in partnership with the UNDP Istanbul International Center for Private Sector in Development (IICPSD) Durham University Business School, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB)’s Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Fund, and United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The MOOC’s first round will begin on 1st August 2022 which is designed to build capacity for development professionals and Islamic finance partners to leverage Islamic finance for sustainable development.

Throughout the course, the participants will get to know about Islamic finance principles and applications of Islamic microfinance in socio-economic empowerment.

The course is divided into five main modules that bring theory and practice together with the authoring and video lecturing of 27 internationally recognized subject matter experts from 11 countries and 3 continents.

Each course will conclude by exploring the ways Islamic finance instruments and institutions can be utilized to support SDGs through real world case studies.

The free course will be publicly available on both IsDBI’s Edx channel and UNDP’s Learning for Nature Platform.

