Leading value fashion and homeware brand REDTAG won the Most Admired Retailer Award for Excellence in Children’s Wear, in a testament to its growing reputation for apparel that resonates with shoppers across age groups

UAE, KSA: REDTAG, the Middle East’s favourite value fashion and homeware brand, won the prestigious RetailME Award for the second year in a row. Securing the Most Admired Retailer Award for Excellence in Children’s Wear, REDTAG topped off a memorable year marked by continued store expansion, increased technology adoption, and meaningful additions to the “value” it is championing in the region.

The Images RetailME Awards, held alongside the 11th edition of the Middle East Retail Forum (MERF) in November at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, recognized trailblazers, trendsetters, and value creators across 22 categories. Last year, REDTAG won the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ Award for its successful ‘Wear a Smile’ initiative, which struck a chord with regional fashion afficionados.

“The accolade for excellence in children’s wear is a validation of REDTAG’s unwavering commitment to cater to the needs of the entire family, from infants to seniors. We are committed every day to bring to our customers a fashionable range with excellent quality and at an affordable price. Winning the award, which has a unique stature in the industry, consecutively, is a timely morale booster as we increase the momentum for 2023. REDTAG is only getting started,” said David Pidgeon, Chief Operating Officer, REDTAG.

REDTAG’s consecutive wins in distinct categories reflect its capabilities across retail segments — the overall development that associations like MERF are trying to foster in the region. This year’s award edition saw competition from some prestigious brands, and REDTAG was chosen for its Children’s Wear in the presence of 200 delegates.

“Images RetailME and the Middle East Retail Forum have REDTAG’s gratitude for their continued contribution to the growth of the industry as a whole. Retail has strong social and macroeconomic implications. The presence of professional associations translates to a collective roadmap for the industry — a benchmark for greater contribution to regional economies and uncompromising dedication to consumer interests. REDTAG is, has been, and will always be committed to that path,” added David Pidgeon.

The same conviction saw the brand launch hyper-convenience services such as ‘Anytime-Anywhere Exchange’, ‘Find Your Size’, ‘Fashion Stylists’, and ‘Free Home Delivery’. With several such first-to-market services in the Middle East and its tiered loyalty program — RT Rewards — which boasts over 15 million members, REDTAG continues to cement its position as the leading value fashion and homeware brand in the region.

About REDTAG

A BMA International company, REDTAG was launched as a value apparel and homeware label in 2006. Driven by the vision of delivering high-quality and affordable fashion and lifestyle products, the brand has emerged as a leader in its niche. From its first store in Abu Dhabi, REDTAG has rapidly expanded to over 190 outlets across the Middle East and Asia – including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and many more locations. REDTAG is built on a strong customer focus, delivering enjoyable in-store experiences and seamless online interactions that are designed to exceed expectations. The brand takes a 'Glocal' approach to its offerings – adapting global trends to local sensibilities. REDTAG's highly successful 'RT Rewards' loyalty program is currently over 15 million members strong and growing fast. The program encourages repeat visits through tailored offerings and special rewards, with over 90% of the company's transactions now coming from repeat customers. REDTAG is the RetailME award winner for the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ 2021.

