Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, has announced that it has been named a Leader for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management. Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, was recognized for the solution’s Completeness of Vision and in Ability to Execute in the Magic Quadrant.

In our opinion, this consistent recognition highlights Red Hat OpenShift’s unwavering ability to provide a comprehensive and robust platform for container management across diverse IT environments. It underscores Red Hat’s commitment to offering operational consistency and standardization for organizations adopting cloud-native approaches.

Red Hat OpenShift empowers enterprises to standardize, automate and scale their container initiatives across any footprint, from the datacenter to multiple cloud environments and the edge. The platform's integrated security features, advanced management capabilities and strong focus on developer productivity enable IT teams to accelerate application modernization and deliver business value more rapidly.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management evaluated 15 vendor solutions and was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Red Hat’s strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, here. This report follows the Gartner recognition of the Red Hat as a Leader in the most recent 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud-Native Application Platforms.

Supporting Quotes

Mike Barrett, vice president & general manager, Hybrid Cloud Platforms, Red Hat

“We believe being recognized as a Leader for the third consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Container Management validates Red Hat OpenShift's role as a cornerstone for modern IT strategies. Our platform empowers enterprises to standardize, automate and scale their container initiatives across any footprint, from the datacenter to multiple cloud environments, providing the flexibility and control needed to meet evolving business demands.”

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the open hybrid cloud technology leader, delivering a trusted, consistent and comprehensive foundation for transformative IT innovation and AI applications. Its portfolio of cloud, developer, AI, Linux, automation and application platform technologies enables any application, anywhere—from the datacenter to the edge. As the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, Red Hat invests in open ecosystems and communities to solve tomorrow's IT challenges. Collaborating with partners and customers, Red Hat helps them build, connect, automate, secure and manage their IT environments, supported by consulting services and award-winning training and certification offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

