Industry’s esteemed experts and companies, among which are H.E. Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Propertyfinder, Innovation Experts Real Estate Institute, Samana Developers, Mohanad Alwadiya and others, were honored for their contribution to shaping the UAE real estate market reputation.

Dubai: The Real Estate Reputation Awards Ceremony was held for the first time in Dubai on June 22 to acknowledge the achievements and online performance excellence of experts and companies that work in the UAE real estate market and promote UAE properties abroad.

Nominees, submitted by the real estate market experts during the open call 12-18 June 2023, underwent in-depth large-scale assessment by the Reputation House agency using advanced AI technologies and patented tools. The 45 key performance indicators encompass a thorough analysis of corporate websites, social media engagement, media coverage, brand awareness, customer reviews, and content quality. Here is the list of the winners:

Excellent Online Reputation — H.E. Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Managing Partner of Chapter 3, former Executive Chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq);

During the event, industry professionals shared their perspective on the ways to manage one’s reputation in the UAE real estate market:

H.E. Marwan Bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Founder of Chapter 3; and former Executive Chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq);

Founder of Chapter 3; and former Executive Chairman of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Sobia Nisar Ahmed, FIABCI Emirates Head of Membership, Experts Real Estate Institute Training Manager;

FIABCI Emirates Head of Membership, Experts Real Estate Institute Training Manager; Dima Raketa , Reputation House CEO;

, Reputation House CEO; Nigel Sillitoe, Insight Discovery CEO;

Insight Discovery CEO; Qasim Shabir, Luxury Homes Real Estate Digital Marketing Expert.

“Together with our partners and Awardees, we honoured the achievements and ambitions that drive the UAE real estate industry forward. At Reputation House we contribute to one’s success by providing online reputation audit and SERM expertise to businesses and professionals. The high interest towards the Award proves that reputation is the intangible asset worth investing in," says Dima Raketa, CEO of Reputation House.

"Reputational assessments we do are unbiased and independant. We express our deepest gratitude to all the participants who graced the Real Estate Reputation Awards Ceremony with their presence,” says Nikita Prokhorov, co-founder of Reputation House.

The Real Estate Reputation Awards Gala Ceremony has gathered over 150 distinguished guests: developers, real estate agencies, brokers, digital marketing experts, investmentonsultants and media representatives to celebrate the reputational excellence. The Award was held for the first time in Dubai and is intended to be annual.

About Reputation House

Reputation House is one of the world’s leading online reputation management agencies with offices in Dubai, Hong Kong, Chisinau, and Miami. The agency specializes in detecting issues and fixing online performance: Search Engine Reputation Management (SERM), online mentions' monitoring, online reputation analytics, lead generation, deleting information from websites and search engines, and evaluating digital engagement and coverage.

For over 10 years we have secured online reputation for more than 1000 international Clients: governments, corporations, companies, NGOs, and individuals.

Reputation House is known for its expertise in enhancing and safeguarding online reputation, developing AI software to monitor, analyze and timely respond to mentions on the Internet, such as Reputation House App for large-scale online data analysis and My Reputation App for small businesses and personal use.

