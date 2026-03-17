Doha, Qatar – TOD, the MENA region’s leading streaming platform, has reported a notable shift in viewing behaviour during Ramadan, with overall entertainment consumption rising significantly across the platform. Traditionally known for its premium sports offering, TOD has seen a marked increase in entertainment viewership this season, reflecting the region’s evolving streaming habits during the holy month.

Early Ramadan data shows that audiences are spending considerably more time on the platform, with average consumption hours increasing across multiple content categories. Interestingly, its largely sports-leaning audience has shown a clear preference for action and mystery genres over traditional Ramadan drama or romance titles.

Leading the Ramadan charts so far is the Egyptian action series “Awlad AlRaey,” starring Khaled El Sawy, Majed El Masry, and Ahmed Eid. Close behind is the mystery series “Saadat Almajnon,” featuring Abed Fahed, Sulafa Memar, and Basem Yakhoor, further highlighting viewers’ appetite for high-intensity storytelling during the Ramadan period.

Another notable trend has been the surge in news consumption during prime time. Beginning 28 February, TOD observed a sharp rise in viewership of international news channels as audiences closely followed regional developments. Viewership across Arabic news channels increased by 1128% and English by 685% underscoring the role of streaming platforms in delivering real-time global news during critical moments of regional escalation.

As in previous years, Ramadan content has largely overshadowed other forms of entertainment on the platform. Engagement with Arabic programming increased by 33%, while Western content viewership saw a temporary decline as audiences prioritised regional Ramadan titles.

That said, several Western titles have still managed to capture audience interest. Among the most talked-about titles is “The Apprentice,” - the provocative political biopic explores the early rise of Donald Trump in 1970s New York and has drawn global attention for its controversial portrayal of power and media influence. Other popular Western titles streaming on TOD this Ramadan include Mission Impossible, The Naked Gun, The Working Man, Karate Kid, and Flight Risk, which continue to attract viewers looking for action-driven entertainment outside traditional Ramadan programming.

Together, these trends reflect how Ramadan continues to shape viewing behaviour across the region, with audiences balancing culturally resonant Arabic content, real-time news consumption, and topical global entertainment.

As the holy month progresses, TOD expects engagement with Ramadan programming to remain strong while audiences continue to explore a diverse mix of content across the platform.