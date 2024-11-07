Doha: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the award-winning Louisiana-based restaurant brand known for its premium chicken tenderloin meals, has made its official debut in Qatar at Al Meera Ain Khaled Mall. The new restaurant is Raising Cane’s 45th store to open in the Middle East, operated by leading international franchise operator Alshaya Group, and follows the successful openings in Kuwait, KSA, UAE and Bahrain.

Raising Cane's at Al Meera Mall ushers in a new era of chicken finger excellence in Doha. With a commitment to simplicity, quality, and the unbeatable Box Combo, Raising Cane's welcomes customers to savour the magic of the most craveable chicken fingers in the heart of Doha. Every bite is a testament to their unwavering commitment to quality and flavour, making each moment a celebration of simplicity and taste.

Speaking at the launch, Jeff Kellen, President of Hospitality at Alshaya Group said: "We're excited to bring the Raising Cane's experience to Qatar. Our commitment to quality and exceptional service will ensure our guests in Doha enjoy the same unparalleled satisfaction that has made us a global favourite. We look forward to expanding our footprint across the GCC and Middle East, sharing our ONE LOVE for premium chicken and outstanding service.”

The Raising Cane’s menu is known for its ONE LOVE® - serving premium chicken tenderloins that have been marinated for 24 hours and are then hand-cooked to order to ensure a great-tasting meal served hot and fresh every time. Accompaniments include fresh crinkle-cut fries, grilled Texas toast, and the signature Cane’s sauce.

At the heart of Raising Cane's success lies their closely guarded secret—the legendary Cane's Sauce. A culinary masterpiece, this sauce elevates the crispy perfection of Raising Cane's chicken fingers to new heights, creating an unforgettable dining experience.

The popular Louisiana-based restaurant company was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, USA, by Graves, and today has more than 800 restaurants across the US and 45 in the Middle East.

The new restaurant located in Al Meera Ain Khaled Mall, is open for diners from Sunday to Wednesday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m, and Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

You can discover more about Raising Cane’s on raisingcanesme.com or on Instagram raisingcanesme.

About Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 by Todd Graves in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The brand is renowned for its focus on quality chicken fingers, simplicity, and consistent branding with the “One Love” message. Raising Cane’s maintains a high-quality product by offering a focused menu, allowing them to refine their offerings and minimize waste. Their commitment to quality extends to community involvement and corporate social responsibility, actively participating in local events and supporting charitable causes. With over 700 locations worldwide, they continue to prioritize customer-centric experiences and operational excellence.